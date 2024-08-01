Five World Premiere Plays Set for Atlantic Theater Company 2024-2025 Season

The season will feature world premieres by NSangou Njikam, Eliya Smith, and more.
Atlantic Theater Company has unveiled its 2024-2025 season of five world premiere plays.
Atlantic’s 2024-2025 season will include the world premieres of NSangou Njikam’s A Freeky Introduction directed by Dennis A. Allen II, Eliya Smith’s Grief Camp directed by Tony Award nominee Les Waters, Mona Pirnot’s I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan directed by Ken Rus Schmoll, Ethan Coen’s Let’s Love! directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe, and Abby Rosebrock’s Lowcountry directed by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney.
Plus, an Atlantic for Kids musical to be announced soon!
Atlantic members receive exclusive access and up to 47% savings on tickets. Memberships begin at $50 and benefits include a priority booking period, no additional fees, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, and more! For more information or to purchase an Atlantic membership, visit atlantictheater.org/join/membership or call 646.452.2220.
ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY 2024-2025 SEASON
World Premiere Play
Written by & starring NSangou Njikam
Directed by Dennis A. Allen II
Featuring DJ Monday Blue
Linda Gross Theater
October 16 – November 17, 2024
EVERYBODY SAY YEAH! Everybody talks about freedom, but few know how to get there. That's because they don't know their Freek. Fear not, Freeky Dee is here with a mix of poetry, ministry, and magic...plus I got a DJ with me. Together, we'll move you past your fears and doubts to bring your inner Freek all the way out! You wanna get free? Then come get your Freek on!
World Premiere Play
By Eliya Smith
Directed by Les Waters
Linda Gross Theater
January – February 2025
It’s summer in Hurt, Virginia, where a lone cabin fills each year with campers. There's homecooked breakfast and an army of box fans and lots of shifting in the dark. Welcome to Grief Camp: a study of loss and adolescence.
World Premiere Play
By Mona Pirnot
Directed by Ken Rus Schmoll
Starring David Greenspan
Atlantic Stage 2
January – February 2025
One 68-year-old man plays four millennial women in a comedy (full of drama) about how to make a living as a playwright (or to try.)
World Premiere Play
By Ethan Coen
Directed by Neil Pepe
Linda Gross Theater
March – April 2025
Let's Love! is a comedy, a trio of one acts, that explores love in all its miserable glory. The world is a confusing place and we are a confused people. But it's easier to be confused together, so---let's love!
World Premiere Play
By Abby Rosebrock
Directed by Jo Bonney
Linda Gross Theater
May – June 2025
When Tally, a down-and-out actress and gig worker, returns to her rural hometown, she swipes right on a disgraced high-school teacher fresh out of an ankle bracelet. Lowcountry is a dark, twisted romcom about the psychic distress of looking for love in the digital age and the carceral state.
Videos