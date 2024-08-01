Five World Premiere Plays Set for Atlantic Theater Company 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Atlantic Theater Company has unveiled its 2024-2025 season of five world premiere plays.

Atlantic’s 2024-2025 season will include the world premieres of NSangou Njikam’s A Freeky Introduction directed by Dennis A. Allen II, Eliya Smith’s Grief Camp directed by Tony Award nominee Les Waters, Mona Pirnot’s I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan directed by Ken Rus Schmoll, Ethan Coen’s Let’s Love! directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe, and Abby Rosebrock’s Lowcountry directed by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney.

Plus, an Atlantic for Kids musical to be announced soon!

Atlantic members receive exclusive access and up to 47% savings on tickets. Memberships begin at $50 and benefits include a priority booking period, no additional fees, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, and more! For more information or to purchase an Atlantic membership, visit atlantictheater.org/join/membership or call 646.452.2220.



ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY 2024-2025 SEASON



A FREEKY INTRODUCTION

World Premiere Play

Written by & starring NSangou Njikam

Directed by Dennis A. Allen II

Featuring DJ Monday Blue

Linda Gross Theater

October 16 – November 17, 2024



EVERYBODY SAY YEAH! Everybody talks about freedom, but few know how to get there. That's because they don't know their Freek. Fear not, Freeky Dee is here with a mix of poetry, ministry, and magic...plus I got a DJ with me. Together, we'll move you past your fears and doubts to bring your inner Freek all the way out! You wanna get free? Then come get your Freek on!



GRIEF CAMP

World Premiere Play

By Eliya Smith

Directed by Les Waters

Linda Gross Theater

January – February 2025



It’s summer in Hurt, Virginia, where a lone cabin fills each year with campers. There's homecooked breakfast and an army of box fans and lots of shifting in the dark. Welcome to Grief Camp: a study of loss and adolescence.



I’M ASSUMING YOU KNOW David Greenspan

World Premiere Play

By Mona Pirnot

Directed by Ken Rus Schmoll

Starring David Greenspan

Atlantic Stage 2

January – February 2025



One 68-year-old man plays four millennial women in a comedy (full of drama) about how to make a living as a playwright (or to try.)



LET’S LOVE!

World Premiere Play

By Ethan Coen

Directed by Neil Pepe

Linda Gross Theater

March – April 2025



Let's Love! is a comedy, a trio of one acts, that explores love in all its miserable glory. The world is a confusing place and we are a confused people. But it's easier to be confused together, so---let's love!



LOWCOUNTRY

World Premiere Play

By Abby Rosebrock

Directed by Jo Bonney

Linda Gross Theater

May – June 2025



When Tally, a down-and-out actress and gig worker, returns to her rural hometown, she swipes right on a disgraced high-school teacher fresh out of an ankle bracelet. Lowcountry is a dark, twisted romcom about the psychic distress of looking for love in the digital age and the carceral state.