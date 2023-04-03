First Museum Exhibition Honoring Gaby Aghion, Founder Of The French Fashion House Chloé, Opens In October

The Jewish Museum will present Mood of the moment: Gaby Aghion and the house of Chloé , the first museum exhibition honoring the visionary Jewish entrepreneur Gaby Aghion (1921-2014) and her legacy as the founder of the French fashion house Chloé.

Casting a new light on the label's 70-year history with nearly 150 garments as well as never-before-exhibited sketches and documents from the Chloé Archive, this exhibition highlights Aghion's vision of effortless, luxurious fashion, and the work of iconic designers who began their careers with the brand, including Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, and Phoebe Philo.

The exhibition will showcase Aghion as a leader whose work altered the course of the global fashion industry in liberating women's bodies from the restrictive attitudes and styles of the time, as well as pioneering the emergence of luxury ready-to-wear. Mood of the moment: Gaby Aghion and the house of Chloé will be on view at the Jewish Museum from October 13, 2023, through February 18, 2024.



Gaby Aghion was born Gabriella Hanoka in Alexandria, Egypt, in 1921 to a Jewish family. Like many educated upper-class families, especially among Egyptian Jews, the Hanokas spoke French and admired French culture. Aghion and her mother were fond of French fashion and the ideal of Parisian elegance, inviting seamstresses to their home to recreate designs they saw in French fashion magazines. In 1945, she moved to Paris with her husband Raymond Aghion and the couple quickly embedded themselves in the cultural scene of the city's Left Bank cafés.

Aghion established Chloé in 1952, during a time when the French fashion market was dominated by the stiff formality of haute couture-women who couldn't afford haute couture would make their own copies. Aghion wanted to offer original, modern, and elegant well-made garments in high-quality fabrics and free women from the rigid designs of the time. For the name of her new brand, Aghion chose the name of a friend, Chloé, inspired by the roundness of the letters and the youthful feminine image the name conveyed. Choosing this name, Aghion created a Chloé persona: a woman who defined herself not only by her looks but by her free and modern attitude. She sold her first dresses to the shops she frequented herself and insisted the boutiques keep the Chloé labels in the dresses, despite the common practice of them replacing the maker's label with their own.



Aghion presented her earliest designs at fashion shows staged in the cafés of the Saint Germain area of Paris instead of the exclusive salons of fashion houses, as was common practice at the time. Such approaches made Chloé known for a new kind of luxury that spoke to modern women, emphasizing elegance, simplicity, and comfort, embodying the Parisian bourgeois bohème spirit of refined effortlessness. By capturing the mood of the moment, Aghion founded a fashion brand characterized by an easy elegance.

Mood of the moment: Gaby Aghion and the house of Chloé will explore the ways in which each subsequent creative director uniquely interpreted the Chloé ethos and echoed the needs of their time, from the development of ready-to-wear to embracing sustainable practices in fashion. This historical overview includes designs by Karl Lagerfeld (first hired by Aghion in 1964), Martine Sitbon, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Philo, Hannah MacGibbon, Clare Waight Keller, Natacha Ramsay-Levi, and Gabriela Hearst, Chloé's current creative director.



Though a pioneer of women's fashion and dress, Aghion herself wore the same uniform for decades: a black skirt with a waistcoat and a silk blouse in soft colors that reminded her of the Egyptian sands. The exhibition will conclude with a section dedicated to 50 iterations of the iconic Chloé blouse from across the brand's history, celebrating the beauty of everyday wear and rooting visitors firmly in Aghion's vision.



Mood of the moment: Gaby Aghion and the house of Chloé is organized by the Jewish Museum: Claudia Gould, project director; Choghakate Kazarian, guest curator; and Kristina Parsons, Leon Levy Assistant Curator. Exhibition design is by Elliott Barnes.



The exhibition will be accompanied by a richly illustrated catalogue designed by Joseph Logan and co-published by the Jewish Museum and Yale University Press. It will include newly commissioned photographs by Julien T. Hamon, and essays examining the life and work of Aghion and the history of Chloé through its different designers by guest curator Choghakate Kazarian, Alexis Romano, and Camille Kovalevsky.



The exhibition will be accompanied by a series of lectures, conversations, performances, and virtual courses inspired by the exhibition.



Support for the exhibition Mood of the moment: Gaby Aghion and the house of Chloé is provided by the Arnhold Family, the Wilf Family Foundations, the Peter Jay Sharp Exhibition Fund, an Anonymous donor, the Goldie and David Blanksteen Foundation, Wendy Fisher and the Kirsh Foundation in honor of Claudia Gould, the Estate of Gaby and Curtis Hereld, Rita J. and Stanley H. Kaplan Family Foundation, Inc., Liz Lange and David Shapiro, Hilary Carla Feshbach Family Fund, Liane Ginsberg Family Fund, Michèle Gerber Klein, Ann and Mel Schaffer, John Simoudis and Jerry Rose, and other generous donors. Additional support is provided by CHLOE.



The publication has been supported by CHLOE and the Jewish Museum.



Both the publication and the exhibition feature garments from the CHLOE Archive collection.

