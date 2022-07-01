First Listen! THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Composer Elton John Performs 'Dress Your Way Up'

Get your first listen to the score of the hotly anticipated musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada with composer Elton John!

Hear him perform a clip of the new song, "Dress Your Way Up" here!

Complete casting has been announced for the Chicago run. The production will run for a limited five-week engagement, July 19 - August 21, 2022, at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre.

It was previously announced that The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical will star Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly and Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs. Joining them will be Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In The Heights) as Nigel Owens, Christiana Cole as Lauren, Megan Masako Haley (Wicked, Mean Girls) as Emily Charlton, Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill, Waitress) as Kayla, Michael Tacconi (The Cher Show) as Nate Angstrom, and Christian Thompson (Ain't Too Proud) as Christian Thompson.

The ensemble will include Kyle Brown, JoJo Carmichael, Olivia Cipolla, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Audrey Douglass, Hannah Douglass, Madison Fendley, Cailen Fu, Michael Samarie George, Henry Gottfried, Marya Grandy, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Liana Hunt, Amber Jackson, Chris Jarosz, Carlos A. Jimenez, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Anthony Murphy, Jim Ortlieb, Johnathan Rice, Sawyer Smith, Terrance Spencer, and CJ Tyson.

This new musical features an all-star creative team led by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Elton John, Tony Award winning director Anna D. Shapiro, (August: Osage County, Steppenwolf), with lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs), and a book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress), and choreography by James Alsop (Beyoncé's "Run the World" and "Girls5Eva").

Runway Magazine. The supreme authority of the high-fashion world, and the new home of assistant Andy Sachs. It's a position a million people would kill for, but under the sharp stilettos of Runway's legendary Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, the job is no dream. Up against Miranda's blistering leadership and stratospheric expectations, Andy is pushed to the edge, forced to choose between her career and her own happiness.

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical is a glamorous and hilarious story about finding your place and discovering what matters most. Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures, the musical is produced by Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (In the Heights, Avenue Q, Rent, and SIX) and Rocket Entertainment / David Furnish (Billy Elliot: The Musical, Next Fall) and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Tickets for The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical are now on sale to the public and range from $33.00 - $110.00, with a select number of premium tickets available. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information and to check the playing schedule, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.