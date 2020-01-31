Film And TV Legends Come to 92Y This Month
Join Emmy-winning actress Edie Falco and Michelle Miller (CBS This Morning: Saturday) for a conversation about her acclaimed career and her new role as the title character of CBS' new series, Tommy. Falco is already generating buzz for her nuanced portrayal of the first female chief of the LAPD-a character navigating between her job in a male-dominated field, a fractured relationship with her estranged adult daughter and her life in the LGBTQ community.
Join Kevin Kline, Tony award winner for On the Twentieth Century, The Pirates of Penzance and Present Laughter, and Oscar winner for A Fish Called Wanda, along with legendary Oscar-winning producer-director Irwin Winkler (Rocky, Raging Bull, The Right Stuff, Goodfellas, The Irishman), and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Jay Cocks (The Age of Innocence, Gangs of New York) as they reflect on their groundbreaking Cole Porter musical biopic De-Lovely, which explored the complicated man behind some of the world's most brilliant and beloved songs. Winkler reveals why this is among his favorite of all his films he directed, talks about producing The Irishman and his recent memoir, A Life in Movies . Acclaimed columnist Michael Riedel moderates the fascinating conversation.
For more information, visit www.92Y.org.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
MRS. DOUBTFIRE is on her way to Broadway, but first the new musical is on the hunt for an additional cast member. Telsey + Company has just announced ... (read more)
Ralph Fiennes In Talks to Join MATILDA Movie Musical as 'Miss Trunchbull'; Emma Stone Eyed for 'Miss Honey'
Ralph Fiennes and Emma Stone could be headed to the big screen in MATILDA THE MUSICAL... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: ALMOST FAMOUS Coming To Broadway Next Fall
The new musical Almost Famous has posted an audition notice announcing a run at a Broadway theatre next fall! According to the listing, previews are s... (read more)
Official: Re-Imagined AIDA Will Premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse and Tour in 2021
A new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse, February 4 a?' March 7,... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL Starring Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon and More at the Kennedy Center
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal... (read more)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Now Available For Licensing From Music Theatre International
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced the Broadway hit and Tony winning musical comedy SOMETHING ROTTEN! is now available for ... (read more)