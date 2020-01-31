Film And TV Legends Come to 92Y This Month

Join Emmy-winning actress Edie Falco and Michelle Miller (CBS This Morning: Saturday) for a conversation about her acclaimed career and her new role as the title character of CBS' new series, Tommy. Falco is already generating buzz for her nuanced portrayal of the first female chief of the LAPD-a character navigating between her job in a male-dominated field, a fractured relationship with her estranged adult daughter and her life in the LGBTQ community.

Join Kevin Kline, Tony award winner for On the Twentieth Century, The Pirates of Penzance and Present Laughter, and Oscar winner for A Fish Called Wanda, along with legendary Oscar-winning producer-director Irwin Winkler (Rocky, Raging Bull, The Right Stuff, Goodfellas, The Irishman), and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Jay Cocks (The Age of Innocence, Gangs of New York) as they reflect on their groundbreaking Cole Porter musical biopic De-Lovely, which explored the complicated man behind some of the world's most brilliant and beloved songs. Winkler reveals why this is among his favorite of all his films he directed, talks about producing The Irishman and his recent memoir, A Life in Movies . Acclaimed columnist Michael Riedel moderates the fascinating conversation.

For more information, visit www.92Y.org.





