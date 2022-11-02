Felice Lesser Dance Theater Presents TRAP IST Next Month

Felice Lesser's new dance/drama/video/interactive technology work, Trap Ist will be premiered on December 1st at New York Live Arts in the Felice Lesser Dance Theater's first season in New York City since 2017. This science fiction fantasy takes the audience on a journey in which we confront ageism, racism, the destruction of the environment, unwelcome immigrants, and what could happen if we don't control our A.I. now.

Trap Ist takes place in the near future after a nuclear holocaust has destroyed earth, and an egomaniacal A.I. has enslaved and transported a group of dancers (and the audience) to the seemingly uninhabited Trappist 1-e, a planet capable of sustaining human life. A fight for freedom ensues, in which the humans are aided by the planet's vastly superior life forms -- beings who are passionate about dance but have relinquished their bodies for a purely spiritual existence. The common enemy, A.I., must be defeated both for the environmental integrity of their planet, and for the survival of these last remnants of human civilization. But once the humans have danced their way to victory in the conflict, the planet's life form will not allow them to stay.

Trap Ist will feature direction, choreography, script, and video by Lesser; video animation and set by Jonathan Burkhardt; interactive technology by Burkhardt and Lorne Svarc of Technodramatists; and lighting by Emily Clarkson. The score will include music by contemporary composers including Borut Krzisnik, Richard Einhorn and Stefania de Kenessey, with additional music by J. S. Bach. The cast includes Mikalla Ashmore, Zoé Badovinac, Rocka Jamez, Amina Konaté, Shannon McCon, Khadija Munajj, and Josephine Wokurka.

Trap Ist will have four performances (evenings at 7:00 pm on December 1, 2, and 3, and a matinee at 2:00 pm on December 3), at New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th Street (between 7th and 8th Avenues). Tickets priced at $40 for general admission and $30 for students and seniors are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206903®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewyorklivearts.org%2Fevent%2Ftrap-ist%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Trap Ist is made possible in part with support from Mary & Jerome Vascellaro, Joseph S. Lesser, public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and the NY State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and administered by LMCC; Dance/NYC's Covid Reopening Support, the Monira Foundation, Freed of London, Cozen O'Connor, Materials for the Arts, and the Friends of the Felice Lesser Dance Theater.