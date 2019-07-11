Farmers Market to Return To Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Center's annual open-air farmers market returns this summer with a wide variety of specialty products from regional farms spanning New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Vermont.

The market will be open Wednesday, July 17 through Friday, August 23, Wednesday-Friday of each week from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., at Rockefeller Center Plaza, located between 49th and 50th Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues, Manhattan.

Shoppers will find fresh produce, flowers, meat, eggs, baked goods, cheeses, wine, spirits, and more. Additionally, special programming and demonstrations will take place each Thursday from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The market is organized by GrowNYC and is free and open to the public. For more information, including a schedule of events, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow @RockCenterNYC on Twitter and Instagram and Like Rockefeller Center on Facebook. Join the conversation by using #RockCenter





