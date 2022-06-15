Faces of America #4 Now Open for Submissions

At Monday (6/13) night's Virtual Volume, The PlayGround Experiment announced that it is now accepting submissions for its fourth Faces of America Monologue Festival, to be held in mid-November and published in the fourth anthology.

Each year we celebrate the diverse stories that make up America by inviting writers to submit two minute monologues that showcase the broad spectrum of what it is to live, work and play in America. Our aim is to collect unique, captivating and beautiful stories and share them so that we learn, grow and hear each other. Selected monologues are performed at a special event in November and published in an anthology. Each year we chose a word that should be included in each monologue, the chosen word for this year's festival is kindness.

Because the Faces of America is about sharing, we use this festival as a way to raise funds for important causes such as the Native American Rights Fund, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Black Lives Matter. The cause for our fourth festival will be announced at a later date.

The PlayGround Experiment's Founder and Artistic Director Mike Lesser commented: "We created the Faces of America Monologue Festival in 2019 in response to the inequality of opportunities available to marginalized communities. It has been amazing to watch this festival grow each year. We can't wait to hear the incredible stories that will be submitted to this year's festival."

To submit your monologue for consideration there are just a few simple rules:

Your monologue must be less than two minutes in length.

We can't stress this enough. If we think your monologue is longer it will not be considered. Your monologue should represent America's incredible diversity. (BIPOC, AAPI, Latine, and LGBTQIA+ artists are all strongly encouraged to apply). Monologues can be historical or futuristic, cultural or political, comedic or tragic, spoken or signed! Include the word "kindness" somewhere in your monologue.

If this word does not appear in the monologue it will not be considered. Send your submission to us by the deadline of August 31st using the form at http://www.theplaygroundexperiment.com/foa-submissions.

Submissions are limited to two per writer. Late entries will not be considered, no matter how much you beg.

A selection committee will read all submitted monologues that meet the above requirements and pick those that best reflect the many voices that make up America. Submitted monologues remain anonymous to our readers throughout the selection process.

If your monologue is selected for inclusion in the festival you will be contacted by October 15th. We will then work with you to cast your monologue from The PGE casting pool and your monologue will be performed at the fourth festival in November 2022 as well as published into an anthology.

Anthologies of the monologues from the first three festivals are available for purchase on Amazon.