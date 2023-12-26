FUNY Standup, The Standup Comedy School, Launches

FUNY Standup, a new standup comedy school, has launched. Under the direction of Felicia Madison (West Side Comedy Club), FUNY Standup has a multi-tiered curriculum designed for both working and aspiring comics alike.

Our classes include Comedy 101, an all-level course & prerequisite for upper-level classes, "200 Level'' courses for working comics, "300 Level" seminars, and masterclasses, all culminating in a "400 Level" invitation-based residency at West Side Comedy Club. At FUNY Standup, students must be "passed" by their teachers to move up; students get to study alongside those at the same level, allowing them to learn and benefit from each other's experiences.

In an industry that takes years to navigate, they recognize that while being funny may come naturally, there are basic rules and writing skills that are essential to master on your way to becoming a professional comic. They also recognize that for every rule, some comedians succeed by breaking them; they argue that it's vital to learn what those rules are first, and that's why they launched FUNY Standup!