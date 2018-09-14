FUNNY GIRL Starring Sheridan Smith to Be Screened in Cinemas Across the Globe - Watch the Trailer!

Following the announcement of screenings around the United Kingdom, Trafalgar Releasing announces today that FUNNY GIRL starring Olivier Award winner Sheridan Smith will be broadcast in cinemas globally on Wednesday October 24, 2018 following the smash hit stage production that played to critical acclaim at the Menier Chocolate Factory, in London's West End and on tour.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer's production was filmed during the final week of its run at the Manchester Palace Theatre by Digital Theatre, and will be released in cinemas by Trafalgar Releasing.

For tickets and additional screening information visit www.FunnyGirlInCinemas.com.

Watch the trailer below:

Darius Campbell played Nick Arnstein to Smith's Fanny Brice, and they were joined by Nigel Barber (Florenz Ziegfeld), Zoë Ann Bown (Mrs. Meeker), Martin Callaghan (Mr. Keeney), Jennifer Harding (Emma), Rachel Izen (Mrs Brice), Joshua Lay (Eddie) and Myra Sands (Mrs. Strakosh); with Rhianne Alleyne, Kit Benjamin, Lloyd Davies, Flora Dawson, Joseph Dockree, Abigayle Honeywill, Brontë Lavine, David Mcintosh, Peter Nash, Gillian Parkhouse, Tom Partridge, Nova Skipp, Alexandra Waite- Roberts, Sam Wingfield and Alexandra Wright.

"Fanny Brice was an extraordinary woman who broke the mold for female entertainment, not only that, she was a brilliant comic! Her lack of vanity and her goofiness made her unique and very special, and the role was an utter joy to play. I'm beyond excited to be able to share our production of Funny Girl with audiences across the pond in North America." Sheridan Smith

"As a special treat to fans of Funny Girl, Trafalgar Releasing thought this would be perfectly timed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the film (released in 1968). This stage production is sure to delight theatre and film fans, retelling Funny Girl's vibrant story line that embodies the American dream of all things are possible." Kymberli Frueh, SVP, Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing

"Funny Girl is a bona-fide American classic, so it's wonderful to be able to share this smash-hit West End production with American audiences. Sheridan Smith gives an unforgettable star turn as Vaudeville icon Fanny Brice in this new live capture from Digital Theatre, Sonia Friedman Productions and London's Menier Chocolate Factory." Robert Delamere, Capture Director and Founder of Digital Theatre

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, the Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom, was revived with Sheridan Smith playing Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfield. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedienne, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved. With a score featuring now-classic songs such as "People", "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade", this new production was a must-see theatrical event.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You