FROZEN 2, HARRIET & ALADDIN Among Nominees for Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards

The Society of Composers & Lyricists has announced the nominations for the inaugural SCL Awards. Among those nominated are Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez for "Into The Unknown" from Frozen 2; Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo for "Stand Up" from Harriet; and Justin Paul, Benj Pasek and Alan Menken for "Speechless" from Aladdin.

The Awards ceremony will be held on January 7, 2020, at the Skirball Cultural Center.

See the full list of nominees below!

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A STUDIO FILM

Michael Abels
Us

Michael Giacchino
Jojo Rabbit

Hildur Guðnadóttir
Joker

John Powell
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Alan Silvestri
Avengers: Endgame

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN INDEPENDENT FILM

Jeff Beal
The Biggest Little Farm

Kathryn Bostic
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Alberto Iglesias
Pain and Glory

Howard Shore
The Song of Names

Gabriel Yared
Judy

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A TELEVISION OR STREAMING PRODUCTION

Kris Bowers
When They See Us

Nicholas Britell
Succession

Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein
Stranger Things

Hildur Guðnadóttir
Chernobyl

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Watchmen

Adam Taylor
The Handmaid's Tale

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
"Into The Unknown"
Frozen 2

Kathryn Bostic
"High Above The Water"
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
"Stand Up"
Harriet

Justin Paul, Benj Pasek, Alan Menken
"Speechless"
Aladdin

Diane Warren
"I'm Standing with You"
Breakthrough

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Neal Acree
Rend

Gordy Haab, Stephen Barton
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Austin Wintory
Erica

SPIRIT OF COLLABORATION AWARD

Thomas Newman and Sam Mendes



