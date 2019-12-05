FROZEN 2, HARRIET & ALADDIN Among Nominees for Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards
The Society of Composers & Lyricists has announced the nominations for the inaugural SCL Awards. Among those nominated are Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez for "Into The Unknown" from Frozen 2; Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo for "Stand Up" from Harriet; and Justin Paul, Benj Pasek and Alan Menken for "Speechless" from Aladdin.
The Awards ceremony will be held on January 7, 2020, at the Skirball Cultural Center.
See the full list of nominees below!
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A STUDIO FILM
Michael Abels
Us
Michael Giacchino
Jojo Rabbit
Hildur Guðnadóttir
Joker
John Powell
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Alan Silvestri
Avengers: Endgame
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN INDEPENDENT FILM
Jeff Beal
The Biggest Little Farm
Kathryn Bostic
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Alberto Iglesias
Pain and Glory
Howard Shore
The Song of Names
Gabriel Yared
Judy
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A TELEVISION OR STREAMING PRODUCTION
Kris Bowers
When They See Us
Nicholas Britell
Succession
Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein
Stranger Things
Hildur Guðnadóttir
Chernobyl
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Watchmen
Adam Taylor
The Handmaid's Tale
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
"Into The Unknown"
Frozen 2
Kathryn Bostic
"High Above The Water"
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
"Stand Up"
Harriet
Justin Paul, Benj Pasek, Alan Menken
"Speechless"
Aladdin
Diane Warren
"I'm Standing with You"
Breakthrough
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR INTERACTIVE MEDIA
Neal Acree
Rend
Gordy Haab, Stephen Barton
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Austin Wintory
Erica