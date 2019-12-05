FROZEN 2, HARRIET & ALADDIN Among Nominees for Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards

The Society of Composers & Lyricists has announced the nominations for the inaugural SCL Awards. Among those nominated are Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez for "Into The Unknown" from Frozen 2; Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo for "Stand Up" from Harriet; and Justin Paul, Benj Pasek and Alan Menken for "Speechless" from Aladdin.

The Awards ceremony will be held on January 7, 2020, at the Skirball Cultural Center.

See the full list of nominees below!

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A STUDIO FILM

Michael Abels

Us

Michael Giacchino

Jojo Rabbit

Hildur Guðnadóttir

Joker

John Powell

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Alan Silvestri

Avengers: Endgame

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN INDEPENDENT FILM

Jeff Beal

The Biggest Little Farm

Kathryn Bostic

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Alberto Iglesias

Pain and Glory

Howard Shore

The Song of Names

Gabriel Yared

Judy

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A TELEVISION OR STREAMING PRODUCTION

Kris Bowers

When They See Us

Nicholas Britell

Succession

Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein

Stranger Things

Hildur Guðnadóttir

Chernobyl

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Watchmen

Adam Taylor

The Handmaid's Tale

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

"Into The Unknown"

Frozen 2

Kathryn Bostic

"High Above The Water"

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo

"Stand Up"

Harriet

Justin Paul, Benj Pasek, Alan Menken

"Speechless"

Aladdin

Diane Warren

"I'm Standing with You"

Breakthrough

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Neal Acree

Rend

Gordy Haab, Stephen Barton

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Austin Wintory

Erica

SPIRIT OF COLLABORATION AWARD

Thomas Newman and Sam Mendes





