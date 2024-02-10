FROM SHAKESPEARE TO GAZA: PERFORMANCES FOR PALESTINE to Be Held at The People's Forum Next Week

On Tuesday, February 13th, from 6:30-8:50pm, Theatre of the Oppressed NYC, with co-producers Max Raymond (he/him) and Karl Saint Lucy, will present FROM SHAKESPEARE TO GAZA: PERFORMANCES FOR PALESTINE at The People's Forum's Violeta Parra Stage (320 West 37th Street, between 8th & 9th Avenues). The performance will be a free evening of music, theatre, poetry, dance, monologues, storytelling, and other performance art prioritizing themes of Palestinian liberation, resistance, solidarity, and collective action alongside onsite action in support of Palestine.

A selection of ASHTAR Theatre's The Gaza Monologues (available to read at gazamonologues.com) will be presented as part of this program. The title of this event is inspired by famed Gazan theatre artist Ali Abu Yassin's original monologue, "From Gaza to Shakespeare."

The ticket cost of this event has been waived to support attendees in donating to ASHTAR Theatre's Psycho-Social Relief Intervention Program in Palestine. Please consider making a contribution to enable ASHTAR to provide art therapy interventions for children, psychology workshops, referrals to in-depth psychological support, and more to mitigate child trauma in Gaza and the West Bank. Donate HERE or at tonyc.nyc/helpashtar.

Note that as of Thursday, February 8, RSVPs are closed for in-person attendance at this event, as it is technically sold out; however, those who wish to attend are encouraged to walk up and attend anyway, or watch the live stream HERE or at tonyc.nyc/streampfp.

About the Program

From Shakespeare to Gaza is intended to provide a space for artists to demonstrate their solidarity with Palestine and Palestinian artists through their work, and to prompt widespread pro-Palestine action in the NYC cultural sector. We call on artists and arts organizations in New York and beyond to speak up and take action in support of Palestine. We want to send a clear message: "silence is complicity, and we see your silence." We believe artists have a responsibility to use our power to inspire change, especially now, in this moment of unprecedented crisis.

This event is a production of Theatre of the Oppressed NYC, with co-producers Max Raymond (he/him) and Karl Saint Lucy (they/them), in partnership with ASHTAR Theatre, Friends of ASHTAR Theatre NYC, Al Límite Collective, National Queer Theater, Asian American Writers' Workshop, Jewish Voice for Peace NYC, New Perspectives Theatre Company, The Others' Collective, Pizarts, PrideFull, Movement Research Media & Communications, performance company CHILD, and the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art.

Audiences can view the livestream of the event HERE or at tonyc.nyc/streampfp.

Performers will be Adam Bakri (he/him); Al Límite Collective, including Arianna Schindle (she/they), Monica Dudárov Hunken (she/they), Moqu Alqudah (he/him), Leah Vanessa Bachar (she/her), Keri Egilmez (she/her), Dennis Yueh Yeh Li (he/they), & Joe Therrien (he/him); Ali Andre Ali (he/him); Fouad Dakwar (he/him), with Ben Covello (he/him) & Nathan Repasz (he/him); Ghina Fawaz (she/her); Haneen Arafat Murphy (she/her); HJ Farr (they/them); Liana Afuni (she/her); Logan Gabrielle Schulman (they/them), directing lars montanaro (he/him) & Alyssa Parkhurst (she/her); Manatsu Tanaka (they/them); Mia Sterbini (they/she); Naomi Bah (she/her); River Ramos (they/them), with Alec Val Domingo Santamaria (they/them) & Miranda Zhen-Yao Van-Boswell (she/her); Sara Ramírez (they/them); Zaven Ovian (he/him); Zora Imani (she/her).