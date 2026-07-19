FRIZZLED: A MAGIC SCHOOL MUS MUSICAL PARODY To Be Performed By Forager Theatre Company

Forager Theatre Company has announced the upcoming production of Frizzled: A Magic School Bus Musical Parody, a musical that promises to captivate audiences with its nostalgia, whimsy, and chaotic joy.

Frizzled: A Magic School Bus Musical Parody by Eliana Rubin is a wild, coming-of-age musical blasting the kids you know and love into outrageous scenarios with their favorite frizzy-haired teacher. Featuring a score packed with infectious hooks about getting older, partying it up, and wanting to lesbian kiss your best friend, this show is guaranteed to make you laugh. Join the kids from Walkerville High as they take one last ride on that big yellow bus!

What started as a school project for writer and composer Eliana Rubin has turned into an indie theatre parody phenomenon! Over the 10 years that Eliana has been working on Frizzled, the show has taken on many forms (including a version with Satan and time travel) but the heart of the story lies in the exploration of transitional moments. With ridiculous, high energy direction by Jennie Hughes and creative development with Forager Theatre Company, this most recent version of Frizzled brings all the familiar characters, melodramatic plot twists, and camp absurdity that audiences have come to expect from the parody musical while still holding onto the heart of the source material. Frizzled: A Magic School Bus Musical Parody had sold-out runs at The Pit in 2023 and The Tank in 2024 - don't miss this one!

The production will be directed by Jennie Hughes and features actors Matthew Sniderman, Joseph Guccione, Da'Merius Ford, Victor Vazquez, Theresa Alexander, Iris Rodrigo, Athena Jean-Étienne, Ceara Ledwith and Jacqueline Keeley

Set/Props Design by Ren Orth, Lighting Design by Annika Fagerstrom, Costume Design by Paola Castañeda. Music Directed by Zavie, Choreographed by Theresa Alexander, Assistant Directed by Audrey Wilson, Fight Choreography by Nick Baum, Stage Management by Natalie Kane.

This production is set to take the stage at Culture Lab LIC from July 30th through August 2nd. To purchase tickets, please visit https://events.humanitix.com/frizzled

Photo Credit: Grayson Sepulveda

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