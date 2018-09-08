FREEZE FRAME: Neil Simon Memorial Tribute Set Up Outside the Neil Simon Theatre

A memorial tribute has been set up for Neil Simon outside of his namesake theatre. People have left flowers in memory of the legendary playwright, as well as a note.

Neil Simon is widely regarded as one of the most successful, prolific, and performed playwrights in the world. He has received more combined Oscar and Tony nominations than any other writer. Overall, he has garnered 17 Tony nominations and won three. In 1983 became the only living playwright to have a New York theatre, the Neil Simon Theatre, named in his honor.

Neil Simon's unparalleled career in the theater included more than thirty plays and musicals that opened on Broadway over a span of four decades. He made his playwriting debut in 1961, with Come Blow Your Horn and concluded his extraordinary Broadway run with 45 Seconds From Broadway in 2001.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Neil Simon memorial tribute on September 8, 2018 at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City.



