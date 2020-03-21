FREEDOM RIDERS Creators Launch Interactive Musical During Quarantine
The award winning playwrights of FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical, BAYARD: A New Musical, and WALT & ROY have launched an interactive event through their Facebook channel - Facebook.com/FreedomRidersBayard
The playwrights, Richard Allen and Taran Gray, explain that during quarantine they will be creating a mini musical with the help of their social media followers and the theater community.
"You're the third writer", Richard Allen explains in their announcement video, "you get to be in the process with us and help us create this new musical". It all begins with story suggestions that are flooding in from followers across their multiple social platforms. Then Allen and Gray will narrow the submissions to five ideas and have their followers vote on the top one. Taking that top story, they then begin creating the musical, promising to share their progress on the way and to include the community in the creation of the musical (even including the talent of the community in the creation of the demo recordings).
"This is an opportunity to keep the theater community active and socially present during this time", explains Taran Gray.
To be part of the writing process, follow them at Facebook.com/FreedomRidersBayard
