FOR COLORED GIRLS to Host '100 Women of Hip Hop Sisterhood Sunday' With Camille A. Brown & More

The reimagined revival of Ntozake Shange's groundbreaking for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf will host "100 Women of Hip Hop Sisterhood Sunday," a spirited gathering of Black women on Sunday at 3 p.m. Double Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, the first person to receive a Tony nod for Best Direction of a Play and Best Choreography for this production, will be interviewed by New York City's 94.7 The Block Afternoon Host Shelley Wade in a talkback immediately following the matinee. The event will come on the heels of "Brothers for colored girls...," a convening of Black men in support of the show on Saturday at 2 p.m. for colored girls... runs through Sunday, June 5, at Broadway's Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street).

Brothers for colored girls... will feature a talkback directly following the show moderated by celebrated playwright Keenan Scott III and featuring for colored girls... lead producer and four-time Tony Award winner Ron Simons, activist Rev. Jacques Andre DeGraff and special guest and Tidal senior vice president Jason Kpana.

The production has received seven Tony nominations, including Best Revival, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Kenita R. Miller, Best Costume Design of a Play for Sarafina Bush, Best Lighting Design of a Play for Jiyoun Chang and Best Sound Design of a Play for Justin Ellington.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum is a community partner for "100 Women of Hip Hop Sisterhood Sunday."

Tickets are on sale for the show's final weeks at www.telecharge.com. To attend "Sisterhood Sunday," use the code FCGSISGRL. To attend "Brothers for colored girls...," use the code FCGBROS. Both events are open to the public. Discounted tickets are now available to students who present a valid Student ID at $25 per ticket.

for colored girls... is Camille A. Brown's directorial debut on Broadway. She is the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on Broadway in more than 65 years, bringing a reinvented, joyful and celebratory production of Shange's seminal work back to its original home at the Booth Theatre, where the play premiered in 1976.

The production has received three Drama League Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Play (Camille A. Brown) and Distinguished Performance Award (Kenita R. Miller). for colored girls... has also received three Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Director of a Play (Camille A. Brown) and Outstanding Choreography (Camille A. Brown). The show has also been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, including Best Revival of a Play and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play (Kenita Miller); and three Chita Rivera Awards nominations, including Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show (Tendayi Kuumba), Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show and Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show (Camille A. Brown).

The cast stars Amara Granderson as Lady in Orange, Tendayi Kuumba as Lady in Brown, Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, Stacey Sargeant as Lady in Blue, Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple, and D. Woods as Lady in Yellow. Rachel Christopher, Treshelle Edmond, McKenzie Frye, Kala Ross and Alexis Sims join the company as standbys and understudies.

Black girl magic is reborn. Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf has blazed a trail for generations to come. Now, this celebration of the power of Black womanhood returns to Broadway for the first time, reinvented, directed, and choreographed by Tony AwardÒ nominee Camille A. Brown. And her vision is as fearlessly new as it is fiercely now.

For more information, visit www.forcoloredgirlsbway.com.

Follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates.