FILIPIÑANA to Open at Film Forum, Executive Produced by Jia Zhangke

FILIPIÑANA, a class satire from the Philippines executive produced by filmmaker Jia Zhangke, is set to open at Film Forum in New York City on August 28, with the venue located at 209 West Houston Street in Manhattan.

Film Forum is presenting the U.S. theatrical premiere of Rafael Manuel's FILIPIÑANA on Friday, August 28.

17-year-old Isabel navigates the opulent pavilions and lush green landscapes of Dr. Palanca's luxury golf course as a newly-hired 'tee girl.' Meticulously composed, highly stylized, and guided by precisely choreographed movement and deadpan delivery, FILIPIÑANA unfolds through the gradual accumulation of everyday encounters between staff and the wealthy clients of this secluded country club on the outskirts of Manila. When she attempts to return a lost golf club, Isabel uncovers a dark underbelly beneath the club's pristine surfaces, in this sweltering, pastel-colored fairy tale of class division, institutional patriarchy, and invisible violence.

FILIPIÑANA had its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision, and went on to screen internationally in the Perspectives section at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Rafael Manuel's short films have won a Silver Bear at the Berlinale, screened at Locarno, IFFR, and FIDMarseille, and are exhibited by ARTE and the Criterion Collection. He is the last film protege at the Rolex Arts Initiative where he was mentored by Jia Zhangke.

ABOUT THE FILM

FILIPIÑANA (2026, 100 min.) Written and directed by Rafael Manuel. Producers: Jeremy Chua, Alex Polunin, Bianca Balbuena, Bradley Liew, Nadia Turincev, Omar El Kadi, Rafael Manuel. Co-producer: Sam Chua Weishi. Executive Producers: Farhana Bhula, Jia Zhangke, Anthony C. Isais, Grace Mariel M. Isais, Maria Sophia Atayde-Marudo, Jossette C. Atayde, Sebastian Raeuber, Francine Raeuber. Director of Photography: Xenia Patricia. Editor: Rafael Manuel. Starring: Jorrybell Agoto (Isabel), Carmen Castellanos (Clara), Teroy Guzman (Dr. Palanca), Carlitos Siguion-Reyna (Uncle Renato), Nour Hooshmand (Janine), Isabel Sicat (Ina / Clara's Caddie), Micah Musa (Mica), Elle Velasco (Charlie), Angeli Bayani (Beth / Renato's Caddie). Philippines. In Filipino, English, And Ilokano With English Subtitles. Kino Lorber.

Presented with support from The Endowed Fund for Emerging Filmmakers and The Reginald S. Reinhardt, Ling-Makekau Fund for Asia-Pacific Films.

Filipino artists and stories have drawn increasing attention in recent years both on stage and screen. BroadwayWorld has covered the broader presence of Filipino talent across theatrical productions, including a roundup of Filipino artists on global stages in 2025.

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