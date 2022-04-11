FIDDLER'S JOURNEY TO THE BIG SCREEN to Open at Angelika Film Center

Zeitgeist Films in association with Kino Lorber will present the US theatrical release of FIDDLER'S JOURNEY TO THE BIG SCREEN, a recipient of an Audience Prize at 2022 Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, directed by Daniel Raim (Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story). Co-written by Michael Sragow and Daniel Raim, and produced by Daniel Raim and Sasha Berman, FIDDLER'S JOURNEY TO THE BIG SCREEN will have its New York release on April 29 at the Angelika Film Center.

Watch the trailer below!

The film will open in Los Angeles on May 6 at Laemmle Royal and Laemmle Town Center; on May 20th in San Francisco at the Roxie and Rafael Film Center; on June 3rd at the Coolidge Corner Theater in Boston, and will screen in many other cities in the US and in Canada.

The Fall of 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of Fiddler on the Roof.

Narrated by Jeff Goldblum, FIDDLER'S JOURNEY TO THE BIG SCREEN captures the humor and drama of director Norman Jewison's quest to recreate the lost world of Jewish life in Tsarist Russia and re-envision the beloved stage hit as a wide-screen epic.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Daniel Raim puts us in the director's chair and in Jewison's heart and mind, drawing on rare behind-the-scenes footage, original storyboards, and never-before-seen stills as well as original interviews with Norman Jewison, Topol (Tevye), composer John Williams, production designer Robert F. Boyle, film critic Kenneth Turan, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, and actresses Rosalind Harris, Michele Marsh, and Neva Small (Tevye's daughters).

The film explores how the experience of making Fiddler deepens Jewison as an artist and revives his soul.

2022 Not Rated 88 min In English