FAT HAM's Adrianna Mitchell Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Adrianna Mitchell is honored to make her Broadway debut as "Opal" in the 2022 Pulitzer Prize winning Fat Ham after originating the role at The Public Theater (Obie Award, AUDELCO nom). Her other New York stage credits include "Three" in What To Send Up When It Goes Down at Playwrights Horizon; "Sister" in runboyrun at NY Theatre Workshop. Selected regional credits: Noises Off (Two River Theater); Romeo and Juliet (as "Juliet", Chautauqua Theater); Measure for Measure (Actor's Shakespeare Project); Hamlet (opposite John Douglas Thompson) (American Conservatory Theater). Mitchell heavily recurred as "Tanosse" on the FX hit series "Snowfall." Other television includes a series regular role on "Harlem's Kitchen" opposite Delroy Lindo and Sheryl Lee Ralph (ABC Pilot) and guest star roles on "Queens" (ABC), "Evil," "Bull", and "The Good Fight" (CBS), "Lincoln Rhyme" and "The Blacklist" (NBC), and "Little America" (Apple TV+). Ms. Mitchell is a graduate of Spelman College, Phi Beta Kappa, American Conservatory Theater (MFA); British American Drama Academy.

Fat Ham officially opens on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The cast includes Nikki Crawford as "Tedra," Chris Herbie Holland as "Tio," Billy Eugene Jones as "Rev" and "Pap," Adrianna Mitchell as "Opal," Calvin Leon Smith as "Larry," Marcel Spears as "Juicy," and Benja Kay Thomas as "Rabby."

The creative team for Fat Ham includes, Maruti Evans (Scenic Design), Dominique Fawn Hill (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design), Darrell Grand Moultrie (Choreographer) Earon Chew Nealey (Hair and Wig Design), Skylar Fox (Illusions Design), Kamra A. Jacobs (Production Stage Manager), Kate Murray (Casting), and Baseline Theatrical (General Management).

Fat Ham by James Ijames made its New York premiere in a critically acclaimed sold-out run-May 12-July 31, 2022, including a six-week extension-at The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director), co-produced with National Black Theatre (Sade Lythcott, CEO; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director). The play was commissioned by and received its world premiere as a filmed production at The Wilma Theater, Philadelphia; Ijames' play went on to win the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.