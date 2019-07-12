FACE/OFF Will Be Spoofed in Prospect Park for First Annual Cage in the Park

"Cage in the Park," a one-time theatrical outdoor comedy event, is set to premiere this weekend on July 14th, 2019.

Set in Brooklyn's iconic Prospect Park, "Cage in the Park" is a parody of The Public Theater's "Shakespeare in the Park," but instead of Shakespeare's timeless plays, we are performing Nicolas Cage's timeless movies.

This year's performance is John Woo's opus "FACE/OFF." Set in Ancient Rome (with Shakespearean iambic pentameter and a live band to boot), there hasn't been a more appropriate time for this tale of duality. We are seeing two faces of America. And those faces... are swapping. And then fighting each other. And then swapping back. Pretty wild.

Presented at the historic Peristyle (Grecian Shelter) in Southern Prospect Park, there will be two performances on July 14th at 2pm and 5pm. Admission is free to the public, and seating is first come, first serve.

Anyone interested in event coverage, members of the press, or volunteering should contact cageinthepark2019@gmail.com.





