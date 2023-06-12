Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott's MIDDAY BLACK MIDNIGHT BLUE Film

Theater alums Samantha Soule and Daniel Talbott's new film, Midday Black Midnight Blue, will be released on digital June 16, 2023.

The first feature from writer-directors Soule and Talbott stars Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things), Chris Stack (AMC’s Interview with the Vampire) and Soule (Godless). It follows Ian (Stack) as he grapples with his shifting memories of Liv (Soule), a woman he once loved.

For Ian, it’s a chance run-in with Liv’s sister (Wever) that sparks a journey through which he might be able to reconnect to the light and fight his way back to life.

Watch an exclusive clip from the new film below, featuring Wever and Stack!

Soule made her Broadway debut in Dinner at Eight and also has been seen in Coram Boy and The Philanthropist. Off-Broadway credits include Transfers, Barbecue, And I and Silence, A Fable, A Summer Day, and more.

Talbott is a Lucille Lortel Award-winning theater producer. He has been seen Off-Broadway in Marat Sade. He directed Soule in A Fable and was a producer of Old Jews Telling Jokes. Additionally, he served as sound designer for 2012's Tribes.

Earlier last year, the film was the Opening Night film at the New York Indie Theater Film Festival. The film served as a reunion for Soule, Stack, and Talbott after they had met doing theater in New York City.

Watch the exclusive clip from the upcoming film here:



