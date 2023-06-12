Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott's MIDDAY BLACK MIDNIGHT BLUE Film

The film will be released on digital June 16, 2023.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott's MIDDAY BLACK MIDNIGHT BLUE Film

Theater alums Samantha Soule and Daniel Talbott's new film, Midday Black Midnight Blue, will be released on digital June 16, 2023.

The first feature from writer-directors Soule and Talbott stars Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things), Chris Stack (AMC’s Interview with the Vampire) and Soule (Godless). It follows Ian (Stack) as he grapples with his shifting memories of Liv (Soule), a woman he once loved.

For Ian, it’s a chance run-in with Liv’s sister (Wever) that sparks a journey through which he might be able to reconnect to the light and fight his way back to life.

Watch an exclusive clip from the new film below, featuring Wever and Stack!

Soule made her Broadway debut in Dinner at Eight and also has been seen in Coram Boy and The Philanthropist. Off-Broadway credits include Transfers, Barbecue, And I and Silence, A Fable, A Summer Day, and more.

Talbott is a Lucille Lortel Award-winning theater producer. He has been seen Off-Broadway in Marat Sade. He directed Soule in A Fable and was a producer of Old Jews Telling Jokes. Additionally, he served as sound designer for 2012's Tribes.

Earlier last year, the film was the Opening Night film at the New York Indie Theater Film Festival. The film served as a reunion for Soule, Stack, and Talbott after they had met doing theater in New York City. 

Watch the exclusive clip from the upcoming film here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for Best Leading Actor in a Musical Photo
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, J. Harrison Ghee took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical' for their outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, J. checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

2
Video: Sean Hayes Celebrates Tony Win for Best Leading Actor in a Play Photo
Video: Sean Hayes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Play'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Sean Hayes took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play' for his outstanding work on Good Night, Oscar (currently running at the Belasco Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Sean checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

3
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Greys Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards Photo
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards

An all new video has been released featuring the Emcees of London’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club celebrating John Kander and Joel Grey’s Tony Lifetime Achievement Awards!

4
Review Roundup: The 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo
Review Roundup: The 76th Annual Tony Awards

The 76th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 11, at the United Palace Theater. Find out what the critics thought of Broadway's big night!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

What Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Acceptance SpeechWhat Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Acceptance Speech
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony AwardsLin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony Awards
Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'
Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'

Videos

Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical' Video Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical' Video
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play' Video
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play'
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical' Video
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You