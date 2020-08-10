Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
Exclusive: Watch 'What Could Be Better' From Liz Callaway and Seth Rudetsky LIVE; Now Available On Demand!
The concert is now available On Demand for thirty days!
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.
Liz Callaway's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET and is now also by popular demand available for 30 days as an On Demand event!
Watch Liz and Seth duet on "What Could Be Better" from Baby in the exclusive clip below!
In addition, check out a clip of the next winner of The Seth Sing-Off, Dashira Cortes!
