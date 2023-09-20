Exclusive: SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Soundtrack to Be Released on Vinyl With Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley & More

Lakeshore Records and Broadway Records are set to release the score to Scrooge: A Christmas Carol—Music From The Netflix Film on a special colored vinyl edition.

BroadwayWorld can exclusively reveal that the vinyl soundtrack will be released on November 3. It contains songs that are performed by the actors from the film including Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley, Fra Fee, Trevor Dion Nicholas and more.

Pre-order the Scrooge: A Christmas Carol—Music From The Netflix Film on a special colored vinyl here.

Produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios and directed by Stephen Donnelly, Charles Dickens’ ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. The film is streaming on Netflix.

Track List:

Side A – 20:30 mins approx

01. I Love Christmas – Fra Fee

02. Christmas Children – Johnny Flynn

03. Tell Me – Luke Evans

04. Christmas Wishes – Jemima Lucy Newman

05. Happiness – Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley

06. Later Never Comes – Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley

Side B – 16:27 mins approx

07. I Like Life – Trevor Dion Nicholas

08. The Beautiful Day – Oliver Jenkins

09. Thank You Very Much – Giles Terera

10. I’ll Begin Again – Luke Evans

11. I Love Christmas (Closing Titles) – Trevor Dion Nicholas

ABOUT JEREMY HOLLAND-SMITH

Jeremy is a composer, arranger, orchestrator and conductor across film and TV, concert hall and ballet.

Recent work includes Scrooge: A Christmas Carol an animated musical adaptation of the Leslie Bricusse musical Scrooge, starring Jessie Buckley, Luke Evans, Olivia Colman and Jonathan Pryce, released this Christmas on Netflix. Jeremy arranged and produced the original Bricusse songs, as well as writing two new songs, including the featured duet Later Never Comes. He also wrote the original score for the film.

Other recent work includes orchestrations and arrangements for the hit animated films, Sing and Sing 2 for Universal Pictures, the BBC adaptation of Les Misérables, and the original score for feature The Passing, which won three BAFTA Cymru awards, and for which Jeremy won the Music and Sound Award for Original Feature Film score.

Jeremy regularly collaborates with choreographer Will Tuckett, scoring ballets The Secret Garden and Changing Light for the Sarasota Ballet. Other concert work includes The Caretaker’s Guide To The Orchestra with the Dockland’s Sinfonia, for which Jeremy was nominated for a British Composer Award in 2018.

Other TV and film score credits include the highly acclaimed BBC documentaries I Shot my Parents and North Korea: Murder in the Family and the score for the return of the BBC series, The League of Gentlemen. Jeremy has won awards for his advertising campaigns including Phones 4U (winner of the 2012 Music and Sound award for Sound Design in Cinema Advertising) and scored the US campaign for Hertz.

As an orchestrator and conductor, Jeremy regularly collaborates with composer Paul Englishby with credits including Queens of Mystery (Acorn), The Musketeers (BBC), Witness for the Prosecution (BBC), Decline and Fall (BBC), A Royal Night Out (Ecosse Films). He also works with composer Murray Gold, with credits including Doctor Who (BBC), and Life Story (BBC). He has conducted orchestras in Prague, Vienna, LA, Brussels, Australia and London and made his debut at the BBC Proms in 2015.

ABOUT TIMELESS FILMS

Established in 2009 by industry veteran Ralph Kamp (former CEO of Icon and Odyssey Entertainment) with his two children Rebecca and Gareth, Timeless Films is a leading independent production company specialising in the development, financing, production and distribution of animated and family films, giving it a unique position in the worldwide marketplace. It’s a family business with an emphasis on family entertainment.

Timeless’ slate includes internationally renowned feature films Animals United, Justin and the Knights of Valour, Postman Pat, Rock Dog, Monster Family (aka Happy Family), Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver and Dragon Rider. In 2018 Timeless released Pets United, which saw Timeless re-unite with writer/director/producer Reinhard Klooss and Koati, a classic style, 2D animated feature being made in Mexico with Upstairs FX and actress and executive producer Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”).

A few years ago, Timeless moved into their next stage of growth by optioning and developing their own IP content and films, the first of which is Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. Produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios, the CG animated feature directed by Stephen Donnelly stars Luke Evans, Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley is now streaming on Netflix.

ABOUT BROADWAY RECORDS

Broadway Records is the leading, Grammy® winning record label dedicated to releasing the most popular and current Broadway cast recordings, as well as preserving legacy musical theatre and theatre vocalists' repertoire.

Under the leadership of Broadway Records' president and founder Van Dean, recent releases include the New Off-Broadway Cast Recording of ASSASSINS, the New Broadway Cast Recording of Caroline, Or Change, If The Fates Allow: The Hadestown Holiday Album, Grammy® Nominated Burt Bacharach & Stephen Sater's Some Lovers, Grammy® Nominated Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, The Lehman Trilogy, Randy Rainbow's A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Legacy: Two Song Cycles by Ahrens and Flaherty, the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple, the Tony Award® winning and Grammy® nominated revival of Once On This Island, the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and My Fair Lady (2018 revival), Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!" as well as solo albums from Patti LuPone, Lea Salonga, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessica Vosk, Kyle Taylor Parker, and many more.

The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Robbie Rozelle, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz, and many others. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the "Broadway For Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love", "We Are The World" by Broadway United and "Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice" music videos and From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland.

ABOUT LAKESHORE RECORDS

Lakeshore Records is a five-time Grammy Nominated record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Drive, Stranger Things, The Old Guard, Cyberpunk 2077, When They See Us, The Handmaid's Tale, Black Mirror, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, Les Miserables, Mandy, Narcos, Logan, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Bill and Ted Face the Music, Red Dead Redemption 2, Legion, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk and The Hurt Locker and many, many more.

Lakeshore Records works with the most respected, award-winning artists and composers such as Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Nicholas Britell, Hans Zimmer, Grimes, Common, Jonny Greenwood, Mica Levi, Tim Hecker, Hildur Gudnadóttir, Sam Slater, Willie Nelson, Alexandre Desplat, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, Run the Jewels, PJ Harvey, Philip Glass, Aloe Blacc, Willie Nelson, Rhiannon Ghiddens, Daniel Lanois, Nicholas Britell, Ziggy Marley, Danny Elfman, Giorgio Moroder, Aska Matsumiya, Clint Mansell, Bootsie Collins, Thomas Newman, Kris Bowers, Cliff Martinez, Randy Newman, James Horner, Gunship, Mark Isham, Kathryn Bostic, Carter Burwell, Bear McCreary, Emile Mosseri, Rolfe Kent, Josh Homme, Gustavo Santaolalla, Nina Kraviz, Dario Marianelli, Mark Mothersbaugh, The JBs, Gazelle Twin, Mary J. Blige, Christophe Beck, Rachel Portman, Amanda Jones, Jeff Russo, Henry Jackman, Marco Beltrami, Ben Lovett, Keegan Dewitt and many many more.