Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest Patti Murin!

Patti Murin is an accomplished stage and television actress. Known for her acclaimed Broadway performances, Murin currently stars as 'Anna' in the Broadway production of Disney's "Frozen." With lyrics written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen is the timeless tale of a fearless princess who sets off on a journey alongside a rugged iceman, his loyal pet reindeer, and a naive snowman to find her estranged sister.



Murin made her Broadway debut in 2007's "Xanadu," in which she played the roles of Euterpe, Siren, and Thetis. Based on the film of the same name, "Xanadu" centers on a Greek muse who is sent to Earth to inspire Californians during the 1980s. Four years later, Murin played the lead of 'Lysistrata Jones' in 2011's "Lysistrata Jones," a modern day adaptation of Aristophanes' "Lysistrata." Soon after, Patti starred as 'Glinda' in the national tour of Broadway's renowned play "Wicked."



In addition to her performances on Broadway, Patti Murin has also starred in a wide range of off-Broadway theatrical productions. Most recently, Murin starred as 'Linda Mason' in "The Muny's Holiday Inn" and Susie in "Lady, Be Good." At The Muny, she has also starred as 'Roxie Hart' in "Chicago" and 'Ariel' in "The Little Mermaid." In New York, Murin starred as 'Princess' in The Public Theater's production of "Love's Labour's Lost." She also played the role of 'Amber' in The Cape Playhouse's production of "Hairspray" and 'Sharpay Evans' in The Atlanta Theater of the Stars' production of "High School Musical." Other theater credits include "Fly By Night," Jane Austen's "Emma," "Band Geeks," "Give It Up!," "White Noise," "Princesses," "Glimpses of the Moon," "Beauty and the Beast," "Annie Get Your Gun," and "Crazy for You."



On the small screen, Murin has starred as recurring character 'Dr. Nina Shore' in NBC's "Chicago Med," a medical drama set in the ER department of Chicago's Gaffney Medical Center. She has also starred as 'Ana' in USA's "Royal Pains." Additionally, Patti Murin played the recurring role of 'Ellen' on ABC's "All My Children."



Murin has also sung the national anthem at numerous sporting events, including a New York Mets game, Philadelphia Soul Football, and an event at Syracuse University.



Patti Murin currently resides in New York City.

Photo Credit: Justin Patterson

