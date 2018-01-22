Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Lesli Margherita!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

An Olivier Award winner for her West End debut as Inez in ZORRO THE MUSICAL, Lesli made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in MATILDA THE MUSICAL. After over 1000 performances, she bid farewell to the Broadway company of Matilda and crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in the Broadway premiere of Randy Skinner's DAMES AT SEA. In September 2016, Lesli returned to the role she originated to close out the Broadway run of MATILDA.





Lesli currently recurs on three television dramas: Homeland (Showtime), Instinct (CBS), and Seven Seconds (Netflix). This past fall she starred opposite Topher Grace, Taye Diggs & JC Chasez in the feature film "Opening Night" which can be seen on Netflix following its theatrical release.



Born and raised in California, Lesli trained at UCLA and was soon after chosen to star in MGM's television series "Fame LA" directed by Kenny Ortega. She has gone on to star and recur on numerous television shows and pilots including "Donny!", "The Good Wife", "Major Crimes", "The Suite Life On Deck", "Charmed", "NYPD Blue", and "On The Lot", produced by Steven Spielberg.



Film credits include the movie musical 'Opening Night' opposite Topher Grace & Taye Diggs, 'Lucky Stiff' with Jason Alexander, Joel Schumacher's 'The Number 23', and the Sam Raimi produced 'Boogeyman 2'. Lesli's voice can also be heard on several animated films and shows including Disney's 'Cinderella 3' and Nickelodeon's "Sponge Bob Squarepants".



Regional stage credits include Adelaide in GUYS & DOLLS (Bucks County Playhouse), Signora Psyche Zinobia in A SCYTHE OF TIME (NYMF; Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role), Esmeralda in HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (Sacramento Music Circus), Lilli / Kate in KISS ME KATE (Reprise; Ovation Award - Best Actress), THE GRONHOLM METHOD (The Falcon ; Ovation nom. - Best Ensemble), Aldonza in MAN OF LA MANCHA opposite Davis Gaines (MTW; Ovation nom. & LADCC nom - Best Actress), Julie in SHOWBOAT (Goodspeed Opera), Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (La Mirada), Lady of the Lake in SPAMALOT opposite Gary Beach (Sacramento Music Circus), Ilona in SHE LOVES ME (CLOSBC), the West Coast Premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE (Blank Theatre), Rated RSO (Boston Court), and Gloria in DAMN YANKEES(Reprise; dir. Jason Alexander).



Lesli is a published author with two books currently available on iTune and Amazon: NECK PUNCH and CARRY ON: Advice from the "Queen", a series of 'inspirational' messages inspired from her Twitter feed (@QueenLesli). (debuted at #1 on the Humor charts) and BLU!, about a unique lobster who teaches us that we are all special. She is the creator/star of 'Looks Not Books' and 'Ship Happens' the popular backstage vlogs commissioned by Broadway.com which can also be seen on YouTube.



Lesli's critically acclaimed solo shows RULE YOUR KINGDOM, ALL HAIL THE QUEEN?, BROAD continue to play to crowds across the country.

Follow Little Known Facts on: TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles