Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone with Ed Dixon

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

Broadway's Ed Dixon 's career spans decades, venues and numerous outlets of Aartistic expression from Broadway to Germany. Ed doesn't believe in the word "can't", wishes he had appreciated life more when he was young, and has the motto "If you don't write your musical, then you certainly aren't going to get it produced." He doesn't see obstacles as deterrents but challenges because "when you grow up in a poor white trash trailer park kinda way, you have such a chip on your shoulder and desire to prove oneself, it's normal to spit in the face of a hurricane."





Related Articles