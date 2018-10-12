Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone Special Edition with The Actors Fund!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

The Actors Fund is an incredible resource that is open to the entire entertainment community. In this special episode there are six guests; Renata Marinaro, Daniel Arnow, Catherine Drury, Christopher Bloodworth, Tim Pinckney and Patch Schwadron. The discussions range from handling change, emergency funding and managing your money. The career center is whatever you need it for and not just transitioning out, but finding your "and". The topics of mindfulness, affordable housing, insurance counseling, and the state of the art medical clinic are also highlighted. The most important theme is that the Actors fund in for all.

