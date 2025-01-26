Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Literally YOLO with Linedy Genao and Maiga Vidal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, in this episode I am joined by Maiga Vidal and Linedy Genao (Broadway’s On Your Feet!, Bad Cinderella) to discuss their new musical, Cafe Con Leche. They explore the origins of the show, the importance of cultural representation in theater, and the personal connections that inform their work.

The discussion highlights the challenges and joys of creating a bilingual musical that resonates with diverse audiences while honoring the Latinx experience. Maiga and Linedy share insights on character development, the significance of family dynamics, and the need for authentic storytelling in the arts. When also joined by director Hector Flores, the creators of 'Cafe Con Leche' delve into the intricacies of storytelling, character development, and the vital role of music in their new musical. They explore themes of identity, the power of cadence in performance, and the collaborative nature of theater-making. They highlight the challenges and joys of creating a rom-com musical, emphasizing the importance of authenticity and connection in both the narrative and the characters' journeys.

U Guys are invited to follow the ongoing development of the show and its creators' journeys on socials! They’re so lovey, U don’t wanna miss this episode.