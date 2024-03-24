Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys-  Going Behind The Curtain with Robert Schneider

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all of the piping hot Bway tea, thanks to my beautiful friends at BroadwayWorld. Then I am joined by the incredible multi-hyphenate, Robert Schneider, to talk all about his incredible work in the world of theater and the arts.

We touch on the shifting landscape of contemporary musical theater, and how best to prepare the next generation for the ever-changing nature of Broadway. We talk about Rob's work as an Original Programming Producer at the Tony Award winning 54 Below, alongside such amazing artists as Stephen Schwartz, John Kander, Andre DeShields, and more. Rob also shares about his multiple podcasts, including (my personal favorite) Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends, on the Broadway Podcast Network, which he co-hosts with Kevin David Thomas. We also dive into his newest creation, a show called Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Didn't Make It To Broadway. Robert is an absolute delight, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Robert Schneider is an NYC based director, producer, educator, author, and podcast host. He has worked extensively at the Tony Award winning 54 Below, and holds academic appointments at Pennsylvania State University, New York Film Academy, and Mount Union University. He holds an MFA in Direction for the Musical Theater Stage from Pennsylvania State University, and a BA in Political Science from California Lutheran University.