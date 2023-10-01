Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Christine Dwyer Made Me Punch a Light Bulb

Join Jayke Workman and Christine Dwyer for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Oct. 01, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 3 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 4 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Christine Dwyer Made Me Punch a Light Bulb

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the hottest Bway updates, including the announcement of a new musical produced by Christina Aguilera! Then I am joined by incomparable Bway performer, Christine Dwyer, to talk all about her incredible career spanning from Maureen in RENT to Elphaba in Wicked.

Christine shares about her experience moving up through the ranks of the touring company of Wicked to eventually play the leading role on Broadway, and how difficult the audition process can be. We talk about our shared experience of having attended The Hartt School for college in Connecticut, and making the leap to a life in NYC. Christine also talks about being able to play the role of Jenna in the 1st National Tour of Waitress, opposite her real-life husband, Matt DeAngelis. She talks about working with amazing people like Sara Bareilles, and how she surprised Peter Scolari onstage mid-show. I also share a special story about how listening to Christine sing "Defying Gravity" ended in me shattering a lightbulb. U don't wanna miss this episode!







RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Breaking The Internet with Ian Paget Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Breaking The Internet with Ian Paget

I am joined by performer and internet sensation, Ian Paget! Ian has performed in multiple Broadway shows, as well as on many tv/film spots like Lip Sync Battle and Saturday Night Live. We talk about his journey from NYC to the West coast, and his rise to internet fame, garnering over 2.5 million followers on TikTok.

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Getting Murphy Made with Matthew Murphy Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Getting Murphy Made with Matthew Murphy

In this episode, I am joined by renowned Broadway photographer, Matthew Murphy! Matt is an incredible artist with 65 Broadway credits to his name as Production Photographer. We chat about his upbringing and background as a dancer with American Ballet Theatre, and how it has informed his work as a photographer.

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ben Bogen Is a Teenage Dream Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ben Bogen Is a Teenage Dream

Listen to the latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys hosted by Jake Workman. Jayke is Joined by Bway performer and teacher, Ben Bogen! Ben shares about his time in Frozen on Broadway, and covering multiple roles in the national tour and off-broadway companies of Jersey Boys, including Frankie Valli.

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Green To Celine with Jackie Burns Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Green To Celine with Jackie Burns

Jayke is joined by Bway icon Jackie Burns to talk all about her incredible career! Jackie holds the distinction of being the longest-running Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and has become recognized as the face of the show (the green face of course). But Elphie is not the only role originated by Idina Menzel that Jackie has played, as she went on to replace Idina in Broadway's If/Then in the role of Elizabeth.

From This Author - Jayke Workman

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Christine Dwyer Made Me Punch a Light BulbExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Christine Dwyer Made Me Punch a Light Bulb
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Breaking The Internet with Ian PagetExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Breaking The Internet with Ian Paget
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Getting Murphy Made with Matthew MurphyExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Getting Murphy Made with Matthew Murphy
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ben Bogen Is a Teenage DreamExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ben Bogen Is a Teenage Dream

Videos

Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! Video
Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You