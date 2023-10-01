Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Christine Dwyer Made Me Punch a Light Bulb

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the hottest Bway updates, including the announcement of a new musical produced by Christina Aguilera! Then I am joined by incomparable Bway performer, Christine Dwyer, to talk all about her incredible career spanning from Maureen in RENT to Elphaba in Wicked.

Christine shares about her experience moving up through the ranks of the touring company of Wicked to eventually play the leading role on Broadway, and how difficult the audition process can be. We talk about our shared experience of having attended The Hartt School for college in Connecticut, and making the leap to a life in NYC. Christine also talks about being able to play the role of Jenna in the 1st National Tour of Waitress, opposite her real-life husband, Matt DeAngelis. She talks about working with amazing people like Sara Bareilles, and how she surprised Peter Scolari onstage mid-show. I also share a special story about how listening to Christine sing "Defying Gravity" ended in me shattering a lightbulb. U don't wanna miss this episode!



