Exclusive: Listen to 'Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman'

Jeff Harnar, the award-winning vocalist, will release his album A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman – featuring both hits and rarities from the Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning composer of Sweet Charity, City of Angels and more – on September 8.

We have your exclusive first listen to a new track from the album, “Rhythm of Life” (featuring Nicolas King and Danny Bacher – lyric by Dorothy Fields, from Sweet Charity).

Check out the track in the video below!

Preorder the album here.

For A Collective Cy, Jeff and a full 0rchestra put a jazzy and sophisticated spin on Coleman’s pop standards and music theatre classics, including a cut number from Barnum, and two selections from the rarely-staged show Seesaw. A Collective Cy features special guests in pop/jazz vocalists Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway (both Tony nominees), Nicolas King, and Danny Bacher.

Jeff’s national tour stops to celebrate the album include Carmel, IN (9/8-9), St Louis, MO (9/15), Chicago, IL (9/20), and Birdland in New York, NY (10/2), with more to be announced.

Harnar has performed at Carnegie Hall for both the Cole Porter and Noël Coward Centennial Galas. Jeff’s PBS concerts include “The 1959 Broadway Songbook” and “American Songbook: Stephen Sondheim.” Jeff toured in their Symphony Pops Concert “I Got Rhythm: Mickey & Judy’s Hollywood.” Jeff has won multiple MAC, Bistro and The Noël Coward Foundation Award.

In 2022, Jeff released his fifth solo album, I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words with a twenty-piece orchestra. Also in 2022 Jeff was the recipient of the Mabel Mercer Foundation’s Mabel Mercer Award, and the winner of three BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards. In 2023 the Manhattan Association of Cabarets honored Jeff as “Celebrity Artist” and I Know Things Now won the Major Recording Award. He performs in the movie Joshua Tree, 1951: A Portrait of James Dean from Iconoclast Films.



