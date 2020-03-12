Exclusive: HAMILTON in Los Angeles Cancels Performances

BroadwayWorld has learned that performances of HAMILTON have been suspended in Los Angeles.

Performances are immediately cancelled, currently through March 31st.

A statement from the company reads:

"At the direction of the Governor Gavin Newsom, HAMILTON at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre will be suspended beginning this evening (tonight's performance of HAMILTON at 8pm) through Tuesday, March 31st, in support of the well-being of the theatre-going public as well as those who work on the production, subject to ongoing assessment by County or State Health Authorities.

If you have purchased tickets to a performance of HAMILTON during this time period, we have already initiated a refund of your money including fees (except UPS if applicable). Ticket refunds should be received within 7-10 business days.

As performances are currently scheduled through November 22nd, you can purchase tickets to future dates by going here.



We take the health and safety of our patrons, staff and community seriously and urge everyone to continue to follow the guidelines set forth by public health officials.



We will provide updates as we receive them.



We appreciate your understanding and if you have any questions, feel free to email us at info@BroadwayInHollywood.com."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.





