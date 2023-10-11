Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC

Exorcistic will run through October 23, 2023.

Oct. 11, 2023

Earlier this week, the new rock musical, EXORCISTIC presented by HRS Productions and Orgasmico Theatre, officially arrived at The Box. The unauthorized parody of The Exorcist was brought back by popular demand after their sold-out run at The Three Clubs in Los Angeles. 

Join the cast as they bring about horror, hilarity, and the most powerhouse rock tunes you’ll see in a theater this year! The production brings to roaring life with iconic imagery and an explosive live band, the story of a movie star whose daughter becomes possessed and is helped by priests who try to save her. 

EXORCISTIC invites the general public to explore these press photos and discover the magic that lies within. Immerse yourself in the world of EXORCISTIC and let the captivating images take you on a haunting journey that will stay with you long after the curtains have closed.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for an early rehearsal and you can check out an exclusive sneak peek of the new musical below!





