Exclusive: George Salazar Sings 'She Used to Be Mine' With Seth Rudetsky; Re-Airs Tonight!

George Salazar's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, premiered today at 3pm and re-airs tonight at 8pm.

Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring George singing "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress!

Plus, check out this week's winner of the Seth Sing-Off, Eli Gonzalez!

George Salazar is best known for playing Michael Mell in Be More Chill (garnering a Lucille Lortel Award, two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, and Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations). He was most recently seen as Seymour in the critically-acclaimed Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors. Other NY theater credits include Godspell (2011 Bway revival), The Lightning Thief (Drama Desk nom.); tick, tick...BOOM!; Here Lies Love. TV: Superstore; Nancy Drew; Bull; Divorce. Albums: Two-Player Game, Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, The Jonathan Larson Project, Godspell.