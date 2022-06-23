Exclusive: First Look at Shereen Pimentel, Robert Petkoff & More in The Muny's CAMELOT

Click Here for More on THE MUNY

The Muny is presenting Lerner and Loewe's Camelot, running through June 28. The cast features Robert Petkoff (Arthur/Reveler), Ta'Nika Gibson (Guenevere/Reveler), Brandon Chu (Lancelot/Reveler), Shereen Pimentel (Guenevere/Reveler), Evan Ruggiero (Sir Dinadan/Reveler), Daryl Tofa (Sir Lionel/Reveler), Sarah Quinn Taylor (Sir Sagramore/Reveler), Riley Carter Adams (Tom of Warwick/Reveler), and Barrett Riggins (Mordred/Squire Dap/Reveler).

Rounding out the company are Kelly Berman, Jack Brewer, Trenay Caruthers, Sydney Chow, Jacob Guzman, Maggie Kuntz, Kiara Lee, Sage Lee, Nathaniel Mahone, Melissa Hunter McCann, Evan Kinnane, Spencer Davis Milford, Harris Milgrim, Brendon Stimson and Kristin Yancy.

Lerner and Loewe's Camelot is directed by Matt Kunkel, choreographed by Beth Crandall, with music direction by Abdul Hamid Royal. The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Shelby Loera, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kylee Loera, wig design by Tommy Kurzman, associate choreographer Melissa Hunter McCann, with production stage manager Nancy Uffner.

Come re-discover this powerful, moving and enchanting tale of romance and political intrigue, as we all live for "one brief shining moment." Based upon T.H. White's novel, Lerner and Loewe's Camelot features a lush and Excalibur-sharp score, including "If Ever I Would Leave You," "What Do the Simple Folk Do?" and of course, "Camelot." With this enchanting classic tale, you are guaranteed an unforgettable (k)night at King Arthur's Round Table.