Exclusive: Eddie Izzard Opens Up About a Life in the Theatre

"I don't find [being onstage by myself] frightening. I've been doing it since 1987," explained Eddie Izzard in a recent interview with Richard Ridge. "It's like driving a car. We've all learned how! Remember when you were learning and and that first time you were on your own? You were like, 'Will I hit people today? Will I hit trees and dogs and cats?' There was a lot of that fear [at the beginning]. But you get to a place where your confidence level rises because you know that your instincts and peripheral vision... all of it has improved."

Eddie, who is currently back onstage playing not one, but 19 roles in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, joined BroadwayWorld and SAG-AFTRA Foundation for Conversations on Broadway- an in-depth chat about bringing the story to life, and how important theatre has been to her career trajectory.

"Doing drama on my own is like a lovely gift. I don't have to get any laughs... all I'm really doing is trying to find the emotional arcs of the characters."

Watch below as Eddie chats more about her process and watch the conversation in full (and even more chats with your favorite actors of stage and screen) with SAG-AFTRA Foundation.