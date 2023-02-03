Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Conversations on Broadway
Click Here for More on Conversations on Broadway

Exclusive: Eddie Izzard Opens Up About a Life in the Theatre

Great Expectations runs through February 11, 2023 at the Greenwich House Theater.

Feb. 03, 2023  

"I don't find [being onstage by myself] frightening. I've been doing it since 1987," explained Eddie Izzard in a recent interview with Richard Ridge. "It's like driving a car. We've all learned how! Remember when you were learning and and that first time you were on your own? You were like, 'Will I hit people today? Will I hit trees and dogs and cats?' There was a lot of that fear [at the beginning]. But you get to a place where your confidence level rises because you know that your instincts and peripheral vision... all of it has improved."

Eddie, who is currently back onstage playing not one, but 19 roles in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, joined BroadwayWorld and SAG-AFTRA Foundation for Conversations on Broadway- an in-depth chat about bringing the story to life, and how important theatre has been to her career trajectory.

"Doing drama on my own is like a lovely gift. I don't have to get any laughs... all I'm really doing is trying to find the emotional arcs of the characters."

Watch below as Eddie chats more about her process and watch the conversation in full (and even more chats with your favorite actors of stage and screen) with SAG-AFTRA Foundation.



BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge fell in love with the theatre at the age of five when he went through his parents record cabinet and stumbled upon their original cast album collection and the rest is history.He has ... (read more about this author)


Video: Stephanie J. Block Unpacks Norma DesmondVideo: Stephanie J. Block Unpacks Norma Desmond
January 28, 2023

Norma's back! And it's as if she never said goodbye. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is getting ready to present Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. Watch this video as Stephanie J. Block tells us all about her take on Norma Desmond.
Video: Matthew Warchus & Dennis Kelly Reflect on the Legacy of MATILDAVideo: Matthew Warchus & Dennis Kelly Reflect on the Legacy of MATILDA
December 24, 2022

Matilda soon arrives on Netflix and BroadwayWorld is catching up with creators Matthew Warchus and Dennis Kelly in this video.
Video: Amber Iman is Telling Her Story with Audible OriginalsVideo: Amber Iman is Telling Her Story with Audible Originals
December 22, 2022

Now available to stream from Audible Originals is An Evening with Amber Iman, featuring... Amber Iman! In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with Amber about the exciting new project.
Video: How Tim Minchin Made MATILDA's New SongVideo: How Tim Minchin Made MATILDA's New Song
December 21, 2022

Matilda arrives on Netflix in just days and BroadwayWorld is catching up with composer Tim Minchin to chat about the process in this video.
Video: Kerry Butler Doesn't Want to Say Goodbye to BEETLEJUICEVideo: Kerry Butler Doesn't Want to Say Goodbye to BEETLEJUICE
December 19, 2022

Beetlejuice is entering its final weeks of performances and one of its stars, the wonderful Kerry Butler, is chatting with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about its journey in this video!
share