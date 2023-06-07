Video: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit

Some Like It Hot is running on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 1 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And Photo 3 Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway
Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Publ Photo 4 Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN

Conversations on Broadway
Click Here for More on Conversations on Broadway

The undeniable darling of this awards season is none other than Some Like It Hot, which in addition to earning the most Tony nominations of the year (13), has already taken home the 'Best Musical' title at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Drama League Awards, and Drama Desk Awards. Will it win big at the Tony Awards? We'll find out in a matter of days!

Until then, get good with this exclusive interview with the whole Some Like It Hot team, including composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw, and stars NaTasha Yvette Williams, Kevin Del Aguila, Adrianna Hicks, Christian Borle, and J. Harrison Ghee.

Watch below as the whole gang chats about the show's journey and watch the conversation in full (and even more conversations with your favorite actors of stage and screen) with SAG-AFTRA Foundation.





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Photo
Video: Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT

In this episode of Dance Captain Dance Attack, Ben heats it up with Casey Nicholaw's Tony-nominated choreography from Some Like It Hot with the help of Dance Captain Ashley Elizabeth Hale

2
Video: Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Photo
Video: Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT

Ever wonder how Casey Nicholaw made tap magic happen in the 13-time Tony nominated Some Like It Hot? Now you can check it out from behind the scenes! In the below video, watch 'Tip Tap Trouble' from three different perspectives.

3
Video: Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Photo
Video: Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Christian chats more about his Some Like It Hot costars, why this musical has audiences dancing out of the theatre, and so much more.

4
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Photo
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season

In this video, watch as Tony nominee J. Harrison Ghee chats more about bringing this iconic story to Broadway, why this role was so important to them, and so much more.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Some Like It Hot Logo Water Bottle Some Like It Hot Logo Water Bottle
Some Like It Hot Program Book Some Like It Hot Program Book
Some Like it Hot Logo Magnet Some Like it Hot Logo Magnet
Some Like It Hot Quote Socks Some Like It Hot Quote Socks

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge." His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban... (read more about this author)

Video: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated HitVideo: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit
Video: Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's ShoesVideo: Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career OnstageVideo: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Video: Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th SeasonVideo: Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season

Videos

Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth Video Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING Video
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING
Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE Video
Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit Video
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You