Video: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit

The undeniable darling of this awards season is none other than Some Like It Hot, which in addition to earning the most Tony nominations of the year (13), has already taken home the 'Best Musical' title at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Drama League Awards, and Drama Desk Awards. Will it win big at the Tony Awards? We'll find out in a matter of days!

Until then, get good with this exclusive interview with the whole Some Like It Hot team, including composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw, and stars NaTasha Yvette Williams, Kevin Del Aguila, Adrianna Hicks, Christian Borle, and J. Harrison Ghee.

Watch below as the whole gang chats about the show's journey and watch the conversation in full (and even more conversations with your favorite actors of stage and screen) with SAG-AFTRA Foundation.