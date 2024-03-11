Exclusive: Broadway Music Gets Major Increase in Spotify Streams Through Gen-Z Discoveries

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As several musicals are starting to be wiped from TikTok, the next generation of theatre-lovers are still getting their fill through Spotify.

In new research shared exclusively with BroadwayWorld, there are currently over 11 million Broadway-themed playlists globally on the platform.

The vast offering of music has led to a major increase in first-time listeners to Broadway music. Over the past six months alone, there has been a 35% increase in Gen Z discoveries of Broadway artists through Spotify.

For example, following the premiere of the Mean Girls movie musical earlier this year, the Original Cast Recording for the Broadway production saw a 200% increase in overall streams in the U.S.

Similarly, the debut of the Wicked movie musical teaser trailer catapulted the streaming numbers for the original Broadway cast recording, with over a dozen songs seeing major increases in listeners. While there is no information about the movie musical's soundtrack, Ariana Grande's 80.6 million monthly listeners will presumably lead to massive numbers.

Looking for a good place to start with Broadway-themed Spotify playlists? BroadwayWorld's Spotify page has over 100 unique playlists, including "Broadway Sad Songs," "Broadway Goes Country," and The Best of Andrew Lloyd Webber. There are also several playlists curated by Broadway stars, including lists from Reneé Rapp, Jessica Vosk, Jelani Alladin, and more.