MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release

Since the release of the Mean Girls movie musical, the original Broadway cast recording has seen a streaming increase on Spotify.

The film version cuts nine of the songs that were performed in the Broadway production, which has led fans to re-visit the cast recording from the Broadway production.

Spotify data shared with BroadwayWorld reveals that the Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording) album has seen a 200%+ increase since the release of the new film.

The streams for "Fearless," a song from the musical that was cut in the film, increased by more than 250%.

"Sexy" by Kate Rockwell and the original Broadway cast of Mean Girls had its streams increase by more than 240%.

"Stupid With Love," sung by Erika Henningsen and the original Broadway cast saw a 230% increase.

"Meet the Plastics," which was performaned on stage by Grey Henson, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell, and Erika Henningsen, had a 230% streaming increase. The song is featured in the film, but has been severely cut down and is only sun by Reneé Rapp as Regina George.

Streams for "What’s Wrong With Me?" by Ashley Park increased by more than 220%.

The data shared above reflects streams on January 13 and were compared to the average U.S. daily streams.

The Mean Girls movie musical, now playing in theaters, stars Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

The original Broadway production starred Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Grey Henson, Kate Rockwell, Ashley Park, Kyle Selig, Kerry Butler, Cheech Manohar, and Rick Younger.

Listen to the Broadway cast recording here:

Listen to the film soundtrack here: