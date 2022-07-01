Exclusive: Billy Porter Uncovers Family History on WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?

In an upcoming episode of Who Do You Think You Are? on NBC, actor, singer, writer and director Billy Porter enlists the help of a family historian and genealogist to learn the truth behind the 1923 murder of his great-grandfather.

Billy's research takes him through conflicting accounts of what happened, before he discovers a local African-American newspaper that lays bare the appalling truth of his grandfather's death and the community uproar that followed.

Watch an exclusive clip of of Porter discussing the events with the family historian below. The new episode of "Who Do You Think You Are" debuts July 10 on NBC.

After nearly 10 years, the Emmy Award-winning documentary series "Who Do You Think You Are?" will return to its original NBC home on Sunday, July 10. From executive producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, the series comes back at a time when ancestral and genealogical exploration is enjoying unprecedented popularity.

Each week a different celebrity guest will go on a poignant search to trace their family tree with the help of genealogists, historians and experts, unlocking past mysteries and unbelievable real-life stories across the world and through time.

Cutting-edge research tools and billions of digitized records from Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, will provide remarkable insights into the star's background and illustrate the cultural mosaic that connects us all together. This season features Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford.

Watch the exclusive clip here: