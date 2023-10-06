Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend...

The Gardens of Anuncia begin previews Thursday, October 19, 2023.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Coming up next at Lincoln Center Theater is the New York premiere of The Gardens of Anuncia, directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele, with book, music, and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa. Originally developed and produced at the Old Globe, The Gardens of Anuncia is inspired by the early life story of an icon of the American stage: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele. 

Daniele's LCT credits include: Hello Again, Chronicle of a Death Foretold, A New Brain, Elegies, Dessa Rose, Marie Christine, Bernarda Alba, The Glorious Ones. Ms. Daniele has directed on Broadway, at Lincoln Center Theater, The Public and regional theaters, earning ten Tony Award nominations and six Drama Desk nominations. Broadway includes Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life, Annie Get Your Gun, Once on This Island, The Pirates of Penzance, Dangerous Game, Ragtime, The Goodbye Girl, Zorba, The Rink (with Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera), The Mystery of Edwin Drood and most recently has choreographed The Visit. Recipient of the 1998 “Mr. Abbot” Award for Outstanding Achievement by a Director/Choreographer. In 2021, Ms. Daniele was the recipient of a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Who was she before she was a Broadway legend? You'll have to see the show to find out. In the meantime, check out a quick recap of her incredible career!






