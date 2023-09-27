It's just days until one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers. The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is about to take over the Theatre District and we have all info you need to prepare yourself for the big day!

What is the origin of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction?

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings more than three decades ago with two tables set up by cast members of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley.

When is the 2023 Flea Market

This year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take place on October 1 and runs from 10am to 7pm. Appearances at the Autograph Table and Photo Booth will take place from 11am to 2pm. Bidding for the silent auction items in Shubert Alley will take place between 10am and 4pm.

Where is the Flea Market?

Find Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction tables on West 44th and West 45th Streets, the silent auction in Shubert Alley and the live grand auction wrapping up the day at 4:45 pm in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

Check out a full map below:

Are there any special tables at this year's Flea Market?

This year's event will feature treasure-filled tables from Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, theater owners and producing organizations, unions, guilds, marketing groups, ticket agencies, concessionaires and fan clubs. The shows set to have tables the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction are & Juliet; Aladdin; Back to the Future: The Musical; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Hadestown; Hamilton; Here Lies Love; The Lion King; Kimberly Akimbo; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Six; Some Like It Hot; Sweeney Todd and Wicked.

Attendees can also expect special tables honoring The Phantom of the Opera and the 40th anniversary of the original cast of La Cage aux Folles.

How do the Autograph Table and Photo Booth Work?

There are separate lines for the Autograph Table and the Photo Booth, just look for the signs. No photographs are allowed at the Autograph Table and no autographs at the Photo Booth. Be sure to arrive early, as some people begin to line up as early as an hour before the scheduled start time. A $30 donation is suggested to pass through the line each hour. You can have up to two items signed per actor.

Check out more info on the process here.

What is the Autograph Table and Photo Booth schedule?

The full schedule is as follows:

NOTE: Appearances subject to change.

11-11:50am

David Abeles

Philippe Arroyo

Sonya Balsara

Kevin Clay

Kim Exum

Steve Haggard

Vincent Jamal Hooper

Zoe Jensen

Elijah Rhea Johnson

Jose Llana

Brittney Mack

Michael Maliakel

Alli Mauzey

Dennis Stowe

L. Steven Taylor

Michael Urie

12 -12:50pm

Tituss Burgess

David Byrne

DeMarius Copes

Charlotte d’Amboise

Kevin Del Aguila

John Dossett

Ben Jackson Walker

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

McKenzie Kurtz

Melanie La Barrie

Casey Likes

Kimberly Marable

Bonnie Milligan

Michele Pawk

Jelani Remy

Paulo Szot

1-1:50pm

Eric Anderson

Danny Burstein

Lorna Courtney

Claybourne Elder

Harvey Fierstein

Ann Harada

Cherry Jones

Beth Leavel

Howard McGillin

Debra Monk

Bebe Neuwirth

Lauren Patten

Austin Scott

Adrienne Warren

What's available for auction?

Online bidding is now open on dozens of unique auction collectibles that will be featured in the silent and live auctions. Check out the full list of live auction lots and silent auction lots!

Can I particpate in the event if I'm not in NYC?

For Broadway fans who can’t attend the event in person, Broadway Cares is once again offering exciting theatrical keepsakes and collectibles exclusively through FleaBay, a flea market-inspired eBay store at broadwaycares.org/fleabay. FleaBay lots will be listed at random intervals now through the night of Sunday, October 1. Items will be available for immediate purchase through eBay’s “Buy It Now” and are designed to capture the fun of the search and surprises of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. Quantities are extremely limited.

How much money does the Flea Market usually raise?

Last year's event raised a record-breaking $1,043,825. Since 1987, the 36 editions of the event have raised more than $17.5 million.

What does the money made at the Flea Market go towards?

Every dollar donated during the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will help ensure a safety net of services for those in the performing arts and help provide access to lifesaving medications, counseling, healthy meals, housing and more to those across the country living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

Watch highlights from 2022: