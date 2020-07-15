Eva Noblezada, Brittney Johnson, Lindsay Pearce and More to Take Part in VOICES OF COMPASSION Virtual Concert
On Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19, Grammy Award-winning duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, DAWN, Jade Novah, Shea Diamond, Sarah Jeffery, and Jamie Campbell Bower will participate in a virtual concert featuring an inspiring lineup of more than 30 musical artists. Carrie Ann Inaba (The Talk, Dancing with the Stars) and acclaimed social media influencer and actress Tabitha Brown will co-host the event.
Participating Artists:
Grammy Award-winning duo Rodrigo y Gabriela; acclaimed singers, songwriters, and actors DAWN (Insecure), Jade Novah, Sarah Jeffery (Charmed), Jamie Campbell Bower (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Shea Diamond, Persia White (The Vampire Diaries), Ricky Garcia (Forever in Your Mind), Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird), Sarah Grey (The Order), Nick Hargrove (Charmed), and Jack Duarte (Eme 15); Broadway performers Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon), Alistair Brammer (Miss Saigon), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), Lindsay Pearce (Wicked), Gus Halper (Sing Street), Zara Devlin (Sing Street), Rory Max Kaplan (A Bronx Tale), and Christina Bennington (Bat Out of Hell); singer-songwriters and musicians Cami Petyn, Chloe Temtchine, April Sampé, Ethan Gold, Stephanie Braganza, Gabrielle Reyes, Ace Anderson, Dorian Maey, Halo Kitsch, Mark Batak, Katie Buxton, and Drew Harrisberg; and The X Factor's Lloyd Daniels
"After the overwhelming success of our first Voices of Compassion concert, we are thrilled to once again collaborate with talented and compassionate artists," said Mercy For Animals president Leah Garcés. "We hope this concert will inspire hope and connection while spreading awareness about the need to create a kinder future for farmed animals."
The two-day concert will appear on Mercy For Animals' Facebook and Twitter beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern Saturday and Sunday. Viewers can also enjoy it later on Mercy For Animals' IGTV.
The Voices of Compassion virtual music concert is just one of the ways Mercy For Animals is helping connect and empower people during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to April's Voices of Compassion concert, the organization has provided direct intervention for communities experiencing food insecurity, donating more than 2,000 plant-based meals to New York City and Chicago residents.
Click here for a full list of Mercy For Animals virtual resources.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Cease-and-Desist to Trump Campaign For Using 'Memory' at Rallies
According to Page Six, Andrew Lloyd Webber is officially taking legal action against Donald Trump. As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Cats veteran ...
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Broadway Fonts?
How well do you know your Broadway fonts? Take our quiz to find out if you can figure out the show from the font!...
Amanda Kloots Shares Details of Husband Nick Cordero's Memorial, and What is Helping Her Through This Difficult Time
Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to share details about a private memorial that was held for her husband, Nick Cordero, and how she is working through ...
Exclusive: Audra McDonald Sings 'Down With Love' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual se...
Musical Version of Cult Classic Film THE LOST BOYS Could Hit the Stage in 2021
In commemoration of the release of the cult classic film THE LOST BOYS, Grammy winner G Tom Mac, singer and songwriter of the film's hit theme song 'C...
Casts of 30 ROCK, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND and More to Appear on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced this week's lineup for 'Stars in the House' featuring cast members from 30 Rock and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend....