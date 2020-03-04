Ethan Slater, Lesli Margherita, Quentin Earl Darrington and More to Star in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR at The Town Hall

The Town Hall will present Broadway By The Year©: Volume 2: Broadway Musicals of 2005-2009 on Monday, March 30 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening will continue Broadway By The Year©'s 20th landmark season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

Broadway by the Year© concerts open time capsules to some of the Great White Way's most memorable seasons, and celebrate the songs, anecdotes, and behind the scenes stories of given years. This Broadway By The Year© concert will feature musicals that opened on Broadway between 2005-2009, including revivals. Audience members will hear songs during those five years including Curtains, Jersey Boys, Billy Elliott, In the Heights, and more and revivals such as from Bye, Bye, Birdie!, Finian's Rainbow, and Ragtime, along with songs from 15 other shows that opened from 2005-2009.

The cast of Broadway By The Year©: Volume 2: Broadway Musicals of 2005-2009 includes: Tony Award Winner Karen Ziemba (Contact), Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Who's Afraid of Virgina Woolf?), Tony Nominee Ethan Slater (Spongebob Squarepants), Quentin Earl Darrington (Ragtime, Once on This Island), Lesli Margherita (Olivier Award Winner: Zorro & Drama Desk Nominee; Matilda), Noah Racey (Never Gonna Dance, Curtains), and Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea). More guest stars will be announced in the coming weeks.

"This next installment of five more years of contemporary Broadway history (2005-2009) will once again feature dance with the exciting return of Broadway by the Year favorite, Noah Racey," said Scott Siegel. "He will not only be dancing on our stage again, he will also be joining the great talent he mentored, Danny Gardner, in two song and dance numbers they will perform together. Plus, Danny will be choreographing and leading the Broadway by the Year Dance Troupe once again. And, as always, we will have extraordinary variety: the drama of Quentin Earl Darrington, the comedy of Lesli Margherita, the charm of Ethan Slater, and the class of Bill Irwin and Karen Ziemba. And all of this with famous songs from revivals such as Bye, Bye, Birdie!, Finian's Rainbow, and Ragtime and original shows during those five years like Curtains, Jersey Boys, Billy Elliott, In the Heights, and more."

Tickets for Broadway By The Year© are $57-$67. For tickets and information, please visit www.thetownhall.org or call 800-982-2787. The Broadway By The Year© concert series is part of The Town Hall's presenting season.

