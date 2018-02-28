Eric Petersen Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below With Special Guest Leslie Kritzer

Eric Petersen, star of Broadway's School of Rock, TV's "Kirstie," Madison Square Garden's Elf, and this season's Broadway show Escape To Margaritaville, makes a triumphant return to Feinstein's/54 Below after his sold out December show.In this show, Eric will serenade audiences with the hits that cemented Frank Sinatra as a superstar. Along with his swinging band, Eric will lead audiences through film history of Frank Sinatra and the songs that he recorded for those films. While known as a recording artist, Sinatra appeared in over 50 films and sang in many of them.

This concert will feature 12 songs from those films including "One For My Baby," "I Fall In Love Too Easily," "My Kind Of Town," "Sue Me," and many more. The elegant night will also feature guest stars from the world of Broadway. Bring yourself and a friend or loved one for a swanky night that recaptures the sounds of an easier, classier, more swingin' time, Sinatra-style.

Special Guest Appearance by Leslie Kritzer (Something Rotten!, Legally Blonde)

Eric Petersen in "Eric Petersen: Sinatra At The Movies" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, April 1st & April 29thh at 9:30PM. Tickets are $35-$45...Premium seating is $75. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

