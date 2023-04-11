Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Entertainment+Arts Alliance Sets Nathalie Dortonne As 2023 Collier Writing Fellow

The fellowship includes a $1000 cash prize and an industry-attended showcase reading of the winning script in New York City.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Entertainment+Arts Alliance Sets Nathalie Dortonne As 2023 Collier Writing Fellow

The Entertainment+Arts Alliance has announced the winner of the 2023 Mamie and Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship. Nathalie Dortonne, an Atlanta-based writer, has been selected as the recipient of this year's fellowship, which seeks to uplift and support underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry.

Dortonne's script, La Sirene, tells the story of a detective with PTSD who returns to her hometown and becomes involved in a missing person's case connected to a supernatural experience she had as a child. The script portrays the nuanced and complex lives of Black women, the first-gen immigrant experience, and Haitian spirituality.

Susan-Sojourna Collier, founder of the Collier Fellowship and Emmy-nominated writer and screenwriting professor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, praised Nathalie's work, saying, "We were blown away by Nathalie's script. Her writing is a testament to the power of diverse voices in storytelling."

Jordan von Haslow, two time BroadwayWorld Award nominee and president of the EAA, which supports the Collier Fellowship, also praised the mission of the competition, saying, "The Entertainment+Arts Alliance is proud to support the Mamie and Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship, which provides vital mentorship and resources to emerging BIPOC writers."

The fellowship includes a $1000 cash prize and an industry-attended showcase reading of the winning script in New York City. The event will take place on Tuesday, April 18th at 7 pm at The Producer's Club, followed by a talk back moderated by Cheryl Davis, a 2023 Writers Guild of America Award winner and Emmy-nominated TV writer, and a closing reception.

Tickets to the symposium can be purchased at Click Here.

The Collier Fellowship was established in 2022 in memory of Yasmin & Susan-Sojourna Collier's parents, who were activists and lovers of the arts. The fellowship seeks to provide aspiring writers with practical industry advice and career guidance, as well as the opportunity to receive mentorship from industry professionals with a track record of success.




Related Stories
Photos: Olivia Holt Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Photo
Photos: Olivia Holt Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
The Broadway musical Chicago welcomed actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Roxie Hart' beginning last night, Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for her first show and you can check out photos of her taking her bows!
Video: CHICAGOS New Stars Olivia Holt, Kimberly Marable And More Take Their First Bows! Photo
Video: CHICAGO'S New Stars Olivia Holt, Kimberly Marable And More Take Their First Bows!
Tonight, Chicago welcomed actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway as “Roxie Hart”, Kimberly Marable in the role of “Velma Kelly,” Liam Fennecken in the role of “Amos Hart”, and welcomed back Charity Angél Dawson as “Matron 'Mama' Morton' and Erich Bergen as 'Billy Flynn'. See video of their opening night bows!
James Monroe Iglehart-Directed SPELLING BEE And More Announced For TheatreWorks Silicon Va Photo
James Monroe Iglehart-Directed SPELLING BEE And More Announced For TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 53rd Season
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has announced its 53rd season to be presented October 2023 through June 2024.
Review Roundup: Michael R. Jacksons WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Opens Off-Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Opens Off-Broadway
The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater officially opens tonight, April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023. Read reviews for the prodcution.

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 4/11: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Tour, Plus a Message From Denee BentonWake Up With BWW 4/11: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Tour, Plus a Message From Denee Benton
April 11, 2023

Top stories: Kimberly Akimbo will embark on tour next year, Prima Facie begins previews, plus check out an exclusive message from Denee Benton in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
Meet the Cast of PRIMA FACIE, Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of PRIMA FACIE, Beginning Previews Tonight!
April 11, 2023

Prima Facie officially begins previews tonight, April 11, ahead of opening on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theatre. Read Jodie Comer's bio here!
James Monroe Iglehart-Directed SPELLING BEE And More Announced For TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 53rd SeasonJames Monroe Iglehart-Directed SPELLING BEE And More Announced For TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 53rd Season
April 10, 2023

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has announced its 53rd season to be presented October 2023 through June 2024.
Review Roundup: Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Opens Off-BroadwayReview Roundup: Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Opens Off-Broadway
April 10, 2023

The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater officially opens tonight, April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023. Read reviews for the prodcution.
Video: Get a Sneak Peek at WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, Opening TonightVideo: Get a Sneak Peek at WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, Opening Tonight
April 10, 2023

Watch a sneak peek of the cast of Michael R. Jackson's White Girl in Danger, opening tonight!
share