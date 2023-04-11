Entertainment+Arts Alliance Sets Nathalie Dortonne As 2023 Collier Writing Fellow

The Entertainment+Arts Alliance has announced the winner of the 2023 Mamie and Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship. Nathalie Dortonne, an Atlanta-based writer, has been selected as the recipient of this year's fellowship, which seeks to uplift and support underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry.

Dortonne's script, La Sirene, tells the story of a detective with PTSD who returns to her hometown and becomes involved in a missing person's case connected to a supernatural experience she had as a child. The script portrays the nuanced and complex lives of Black women, the first-gen immigrant experience, and Haitian spirituality.

Susan-Sojourna Collier, founder of the Collier Fellowship and Emmy-nominated writer and screenwriting professor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, praised Nathalie's work, saying, "We were blown away by Nathalie's script. Her writing is a testament to the power of diverse voices in storytelling."

Jordan von Haslow, two time BroadwayWorld Award nominee and president of the EAA, which supports the Collier Fellowship, also praised the mission of the competition, saying, "The Entertainment+Arts Alliance is proud to support the Mamie and Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship, which provides vital mentorship and resources to emerging BIPOC writers."

The fellowship includes a $1000 cash prize and an industry-attended showcase reading of the winning script in New York City. The event will take place on Tuesday, April 18th at 7 pm at The Producer's Club, followed by a talk back moderated by Cheryl Davis, a 2023 Writers Guild of America Award winner and Emmy-nominated TV writer, and a closing reception.

Tickets to the symposium can be purchased at Click Here.

The Collier Fellowship was established in 2022 in memory of Yasmin & Susan-Sojourna Collier's parents, who were activists and lovers of the arts. The fellowship seeks to provide aspiring writers with practical industry advice and career guidance, as well as the opportunity to receive mentorship from industry professionals with a track record of success.