Enter to Win Your Chance to Sing at 54 Below

Get ready for your 54 seconds of fame!

54 Songs. 54 Singers. 54 Seconds Each. The team behind the upcoming 54/54/54 concert at Feinstein's/54 Below is looking for an undiscovered talent to fill one of the slots, performing alongside Tony winners, Olivier winners, TV/movie stars, and more... and it could be you! If you've always wanted to perform at Feinstein's/54 Below, this is your shot. More info about the show, happening on 5/4, can be found at 54below.com/54.

Follow these three simple steps to enter the "54 Seconds of Fame" contest to win a slot in the show:

Film yourself singing the 54-second version of the song you'd perform. It can be absolutely anything, even an original, as long as it's 54 seconds!

Upload it to YouTube with #54SecondsOfFame and your name in the title.

Send the link to 545454show@gmail.com.

All submissions must be received by Fri, March 30.

In the week following, a winner will be chosen by a panel of judges including Producer/Director Philip Romano, Music Director Ben Caplan, and 54 Below Creative & Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper.

Break a leg... or 54 of them!

ABOUT THE SHOW

Info and tickets available at 54below.com/54.

54/54/54

5/4 at Feinstein's/54 Below

54 Songs. 54 Singers. 54 Seconds Each.

Come witness the longest setlist in Feinstein's/54 Below's history as 54 singers perform 54-second versions of their favorite songs, ranging from musical theatre, to pop, to originals, and everything in between.

Featuring:

PJ Adzima, Alex Brightman, Hallie Bulleit, Ben Caplan, Harrison Chad, Daisy Chase, Liam J. Enright, Alexis Field, Allison Frasca, Drew Gasparini, Alex Gibson, Michael Gioia, Hanako Greensmith, Cady Huffman, Joe Iconis, James Monroe Iglehart, Aisha Jackson, Amy Jo Jackson, Michael R. Jackson, Gizel Jimenez, Billy Joe Kiessling, Hannah Kloepfer, Blaine Krauss, Aury Krebs, Michael Kushner, Cassidy Rose Layton, Lesli Margherita, Megan McCaffrey, Brad Mercier, Eric William Morris, Ryan Scott Oliver, Azudi Onyejekwe, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Larry Owens, Alexander Sage Oyen, Lily Rosenzweig, Dominic F. Russo, Monet Sabel, George Salazar, Trent Saunders, Christa Sousa, Callie Stelter, Eirene Tuakora, Jenna Ushkowitz, Natalie Walker, Brynn Williams, Katrina Yaukey, Remy Zaken, J. Michael Zygo, and more to be announced!

Musical Direction by Ben Caplan.

Produced and directed by Philip Romano.

