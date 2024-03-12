Ellis Nassour Will Discuss New Book at The Drama Book Shop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Drama Book Shop will present a conversation with Ellis Nassour, author of the new on Jesus Christ Superstar Behind the Scenes of the Musical Phenomenon. Peter Filichia will host the event on Tuesday, March 19th at 7:30 pm.

Ellis Nassour with this new book begins the journey from the writing of a rock opera about Jesus Christ. That idea was about to embark on being one of the most popular, and influential musicals ever. More than fifty years later, Jesus Christ Superstar continues to be a massive world-wide hit in all forms: theatrical and concert productions, various cast albums, and the successful movie. This fascinating story with never-before-seen B&W and color photos and costume and scenic sketches, presents a detailed account of the rock opera from 1969–1973 to today – where it continues to be beloved as a worldwide phenomenon, Through behind-the-scenes anecdotes, He traces the evolution of the groundbreaking rock opera. The book explores the challenges and triumphs of its production, including its rise to mega-selling album status, acclaimed Broadway and Los Angeles productions, and a blockbuster film adaptation. Featuring interviews with key figures, "Superstar" offers a comprehensive look at the enduring legacy of the rock opera from its inception to the present day.

Ellis Nassour is an international arts journalist and playwright, a veteran of the New York Times and New York Daily News and former director of artist relations at MCA Universal Pictures/MCA Music. He worked closely with Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber from the earliest stages of the rock opera and later was an assistant to casting director Michael Shurtleff on the official concert tours, and Broadway and Los Angeles productions. He is the author of the bestselling biography Honky Tonk Angel – The Intimate Story of Patsy Cline -- the first on the legendary singer (in print 40 years and counting); and Rock Opera: The Creation of Jesus Christ Superstar, from Record Album to Broadway Show and Motion Picture.

Peter Filichia is the theater critic emeritus for the Star-Ledger in Newark, and News 12 New Jersey. He is a columnist for www.mtishows.com and www.kritzerland.com. Filichia is the author of Let’s Put on a Musical (in its 3rdprinting); Broadway Musicals: The Biggest Hit of the Season / The Biggest Flop of the Season and Broadway Musical MVPs 1960-2010: The Most Valuable Players of the Last 50 Seasons; as well as Strippers, Showgirls, and Sharks. Since 1996, he is the host and head of the selection committee for Theatre World Awards. He served four terms as president of the Drama Desk. He has been a columnist for Playbill, Theater.com, Theatermania and Theater Week. He has served on an assessment panel for the National Endowment for the Arts, and is currently critic-in-residence for the University of Cincinnati-Conservatory of Music and the musical theater judge for the ASCAP Awards program.