Elizabeth Chapa Selected As Newest Member Of The Paul Taylor Dance Company

Artistic Director Michael Novak selected Elizabeth Chapa to join the world-renowned Paul Taylor Dance Company in August 2024. She will make her debut with the Paul Taylor Dance Company at its annual New York Season at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in November 2024.

"The Taylor Company is thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to the family," said Artistic Director Michael Novak. "Her rich experience with the Taylor repertory promises a seamless transition to the Company. Resident Choreographer Lauren Lovette, the dancers, and I look forward to bringing her on board and working together."

Chapa is from Barrington, Illinois, where she trained at Joffrey Ballet and A&A Ballet. She studied under Taylor alumna Susan McGuire at Butler University. In 2020, Chapa received the Eileen Poston Dance Scholarship award. After graduating with a B.F.A. in Dance Performance in 2023, she began her professional career with Ballet Fantastique. She attended the Taylor Winter Intensives in 2023 and 2024 and the Taylor Summer Intensive in 2024.

Leadership funding is provided by Stephen Kroll Reidy. Major support provided by SHS Foundation, Jody and John Arnhold, the Howard Gilman Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and an anonymous donor. Additional major funding provided by S&P Global, The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, and The Gladys Krieble Delmas Foundation. Public support is provided by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Paul Taylor Dance Company gratefully acknowledges the estates of Harlan Morse Blake and Mary J. Osborn for their transformational gifts.

One of the world's foremost dance companies, the Paul Taylor Dance Company, is recognized for innovating and transforming modern dance. Under the artistic direction of Michael Novak and drawing from a history of multidisciplinary collaborations, passionate expression, and thrilling athleticism, the Company is known for a vast repertory that features work from the Founder's canon, new works created by some of today's most engaging choreographers and established and important historical dances from the 20th and 21st centuries. Dedicated to sharing modern dance with the broadest possible audience, the Company tours annually, both domestically and internationally, with performances and a variety of educational programs and engagement

offerings. In Fall 2024, the Company will expand to a new home at 307 West 38th Street in Manhattan. The new location will more than triple the Company's overall footprint, housing PTDC's offices and studio space and an expanded Taylor School, the Paul Taylor Dance Foundation's educational wing. paultaylordance.org