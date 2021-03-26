Eden Espinosa, Mary Kate Morrissey, Jelani Remy, and More To Star In REMEMBER BROADWAY? 2.0

Broadway Sings has announced the lineup for the interactive concert event Remember Broadway? 2.0, which will celebrate what theater fans and performers have to look forward to when Broadway opens up again. The upcoming concert will take place on April 12 at 7pm EST; the series will continue on the 12th of each month until Broadway opens safely.

The 90-minute Zoom party, which is an expanded presentation of the new online event platform Broadway Sings PARTY!, will feature live performances from eight Broadway Stars, as well as Broadway games, trivia, and prizes. Party goers will be able to interact with the stars as well as take part in Q&As throughout the night.

The concert will feature LIVE performances from Eden Espinosa (Wicked), Demarius R. Copes (Hamilton), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), and Keri René Fuller (Jagged Little Pill).

Tickets, which are limited, can be purchased one-per-household at broadwaysingsconcert.com/events/rb2.

Broadway Sings PARTY! hosts events for any occasion, ranging from birthday parties, fundraisers, bridal showers, holiday parties, graduation parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, engagement parties, baby showers, cast parties, and more. The parties are appropriate for all ages. More information and booking details can be found at broadwaysingsconcert.com/party.