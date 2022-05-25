Ed Bassmaster, Jay Pharoah, Shuler King, And More To Bring The Laughs To Carolines On Broadway In June

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, announces its talented line-up for the month of June, with headliners Ed Bassmaster, June 3 and 4; Jay Pharoah, from the Netflix film Resort to Love, June 9 - 12; Shuler King, from the film Halloween Kickback, Fathers Day Weekend, June 16 - 18; Nick Mullen, from the podcast Cum Town, June 23 - 25; and Affion Crockett, from MTV's Wild 'N Out, on June 30.

Other events taking place at Carolines on Broadway in June are Tommy Schneeman, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on June 1; Jiaoying Summers & Friends on June 2; Audrey Stewart, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Serise, on June 7; Ashley Hesseltine, from the podcast Girls Gotta Eat, on June 8; Dave Columbo, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on June 13; Byron Kennedy, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on June 14; The Father and Sons Comedy Tour, starring Gerald, Hunter, Isiah and Joshua Kelly, on Fathers Day, June 19; Erik Terrell, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on June 21; the 1 Ball Show, starring Terence Hartnett, on June 28; and Jacob & Kyle & Friends, starring Jacob Kaplan and Kyle Gordon, on June 29.

Line-ups subject to change without notice.

Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.

Founded in 1982 by Caroline Hirsch, Carolines on Broadway is New York City's premier comedy venue and one of the city's leading destinations for live entertainment. Carolines first opened as a cabaret in New York's Chelsea neighborhood in 1982 before moving to the South Street Seaport and becoming home to the A&E Network's award-winning series Carolines Comedy Hour. Now a cornerstone of the city's vibrant Times Square district since 1992, Carolines on Broadway continues to present comedy's biggest stars on the industry's grandest stage. In 2022, Carolines marks forty years of bringing laughter to New York City. Carolines founded and produces the annual New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) a week-long festival that features more than 200 comedians performing in more than 150 shows across all five boroughs. THe 2022 NYCF will take place November 7 - 13. For more information on Carolines on Broadway visit www.carolines.com. For more information on the NYCF visit www.nycomedyfestival.com.